ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

President Joe Biden to visit Orlando this month

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XorZ_0hySmlOV00

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden will visit Orlando later this month, the White House said Friday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Biden will travel to Orlando on Sept. 27 for a Democratic National Committee rally.

The DNC said the rally will focus on the Democratic Party’s midterm agenda.

The White House said it will release more details about the event at a later date.

It falls on the same day as NASA’s next attempt to launch the Artemis I mega moon rocket.

White House officials have not said whether Biden will travel to Kennedy Space Center for the launch.

President Biden announces 'moonshot' effort to cut cancer death rates President Joe Biden was in Boston Monday to discuss a plan dubbed "Cancer Moonshot," aimed at cutting down the U.S> cancer death rate. (Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Orlando, FL
Elections
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
The Veracity Report

Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ne White House#Boston#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Dnc#The Democratic Party#Artemis#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview

Summer was going so well for the president; the White House threw a party last week with a concert by James Taylor. Mr. Biden's streak began in June when he signed a bipartisan gun safety law. Then, in August, over Republican objections, he signed the largest investment ever on climate change, a minimum tax on corporations, a law to lower prescription drug prices, and student loan forgiveness. But Tuesday, as James Taylor sang "Fire and Rain," it seemed like both descended on the president's party. The Dow plummeted nearly 1,300 points after a dismal inflation report. At the White House on Thursday, we spoke to President Biden about the economy, Ukraine, those top secret documents in Donald Trump's home and whether Mr. Biden will run again. The president made news and will ignite a few controversies.
POTUS
CBS Philly

Donald Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
110K+
Followers
125K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy