President Joe Biden to visit Orlando this month

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden will visit Orlando later this month, the White House said Friday.

Biden will travel to Orlando on Sept. 27 for a Democratic National Committee rally.

The DNC said the rally will focus on the Democratic Party’s midterm agenda.

The White House said it will release more details about the event at a later date.

It falls on the same day as NASA’s next attempt to launch the Artemis I mega moon rocket.

White House officials have not said whether Biden will travel to Kennedy Space Center for the launch.

