ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

Harris County School District’s teacher of the year sees students as her own children

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kczg9_0hySmXzD00

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Jennifer Lean said it felt “wonderful” and “exciting” to be chosen as Harris County School District’s teacher of the year. The announcement was made last Friday evening at a homecoming football game.

“It was very sweet to be there with my family,” she said. “They were on the side right in front of us … It was wonderful to get to share that with them.”

Lean teaches reading, language arts, math, social studies and science to third grade students at Park Elementary School.

“I’ve been teaching third grade for most of my career,” she said.

This is Lean’s 26 th year of teaching and her fifth year teaching at Park Elementary.

Lean said her teaching style is “all about the students.”

“My number one concern for them is that they are safe physically and emotionally,” she said. “And then, every single day, I want to make sure that they learn. And I look at the students as individuals.”

Lean said she sees her students as if they were her own children. Lean’s students know her for being calm, firm, and fun and funny, she said.

Her favorite thing about her job is watching students grow.

“I love watching where they begin at the beginning of the year, and then, at the end of the year, celebrating with them how much they’ve grown and how excited they are about how their hard work paid off,” she said.

Lean said her class is only five weeks into the school year, and her students already see signs of their growth.

She said that in her time at Park Elementary, she has grown to love her colleagues.

“I love the environment there. I love the way that we’re supportive of each other, and I love my students and their families and how supportive they are.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Waddell Elementary School teacher wins One Class At A Time

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The first One Class At A Time winner for the 2022-2023 school year is a dedicated teacher who often goes above and beyond. Down the halls of Waddell Elementary School we find Terry Tew, a kindergarten teacher with over 30 years of experience. Inside his classroom we find 20 eager and excited little […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus pastor receives a street name in his honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr. At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harris County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Harris County, GA
Education
County
Harris County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

Candlelight vigil held in honor of Columbus attorney

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for up Columbus Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett at his law offices in Uptown Columbus on September 18. The family and friends of Jarrett gathered with white candles for a vigil in his honor. A celebration of life will be...
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

A new look on an old friend

Downtown Americus comes with charms which delight all the senses. We are getting to enjoy the fruits of faithful business owners, hard-working city employees as well as our fellow neighbors who bring their passion to serve on boards ensuring we continue to be one of the best downtowns of the state. Thursday, September 15, 2022, was a unique celebration. Minick Interiors has invested in several spaces in downtown Americus through the years. Mark Minick opened shop on Jackson Street in 2004. He later moved into the corner property of Cotton and Lamar. For a season Minick’s was in another property a block or so west on Lamar. On Thursday we welcomed an old friend back to his home on Cotton and Lamar. Mark has long been a believer in Americus, Sumter County and downtown. Minick Interiors, as well as Mark himself has been an anchor for our community. As Angela Smith states, “Mark is infamous for making beautiful spaces.” This is true for our homes and his store. But as Lee Kinnamon stated, Mark’s “civic contribution” to many of our local philanthropic missions and ministries is also worthy of our gratitude.
AMERICUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Fifth Year#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Park Elementary School
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Multiple responders are on the scene of an incident that has Warm Springs Road and 28th Street blocked off with caution tape. The Columbus Motor Squad Investigation Team are at the scene, along with the Columbus Georgia Police Department. A News 3 reporter at the scene says there is a four-door […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Deputy injured, three juveniles arrested in fair fracas

Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Coosa County Sheriff’s searching for 2 escaped inmates

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Family speaks on 25-year-old killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details in the shooting that took place on Forestside Drive in east Columbus Monday evening, claiming the life of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow the victim, also known as Tyler. Castellow was gunned down in his front yard. Sylvia Kelly, Tyler’s mother, says she wants...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Public Health on Wheels dates and locations Sept. 17-24

GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022. A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC. Information about other […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars are at the center of a controversy in the Fountain City. Tonight, residents and officials gathered for a public meeting to discuss safety concerns at the Columbus Civic Center. The meeting comes after several complaints about what city leaders are calling vehicle disturbances on weekends.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy