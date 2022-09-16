Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Route 1 Closed Near Lewes Due To Fiery Crash
Just after 12:00, Sunday afternoon rescue crews responded to Coastal Highway (Route 1) at Lockerman Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a vehicle overturned and caught fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
WMDT.com
Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
WGMD Radio
Single Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood Injures Seaford Teen
A Seaford teen was cited after a crash just after 12:30 this morning northeast of Greenwood. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the teen was northbound on Shawnee Road when he drifted off the edge of the roadway and struck three trees. The teen was properly restrained and taken to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor, but he was cited for failure to maintain the lane.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover house fire under investigation
The Dover City Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that occurred Sunday, September 18, 2022, on South New Street. Dover firefighters were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. for the reported house fire, with the possibility of people trapped. Arriving units found smoke billowing from the two...
Florida motorcyclist dies after fleeing Ocean City traffic stop
A Florida motorcyclist died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in Ocean City last week, said police
Bay Net
2 Being Flown Out After Serious Crash In St. Mary’s Involving A Motorcycle
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that is sending two to a nearby trauma center. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on September 16, first responders were called to the scene on Wildewood Parkway, in the area of Hickory Nut Drive for a reported crash.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV said Sturgis.
WMDT.com
Dover man found shot Sunday morning
DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old Dover man injured Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 4:49 a.m. for the report of a male with several gunshot wounds. The victim told responding officers he was on...
WMDT.com
Motorcyclist dies in Worcester Co. crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Virginia man Thursday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 50 at Route 610 for a reported motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and tried to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Route 50.
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of motorcyclist in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported vehicle crash in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Ramirez, was flown by Trooper 4 to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting
A Dover man was injured after a shooting early this morning in the area of South New and West Reed Streets. Dover Police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5am, however the 23 year old victim was uncooperative and provided no information or a suspect description. Police did locate several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Three men facing charges after drug investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Three men are facing serious charges after a drug investigation in Salisbury. Salisbury Police Department (SPD) says in April of 2022, investigators began gathering intel about 39-year-old Tereek Nutter, 40-year-old Jermaine Peters, and 40-year-old Dimitris Jackson. Police say the three were involved in selling and distributing narcotics.
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say
A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said. Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County. Troopers...
firststateupdate.com
Driver Succumbs After Striking Harrington-Area Home, Tree Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the pictured suspect left the Lexington Park Big Lots located in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, with items he did not purchase. A store employee followed the individual outside and recovered the...
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Georgetown Royal Farms attack dies from injuries
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police say the victim of an attack at the Royal Farms in Georgetown last week has died from his injuries. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on September 7th. Investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by an unknown man with a baseball bat inside the convenience store, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard.
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
