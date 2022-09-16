The Monterey Bay Aquarium, influential enough for a riff in Pixar’s “Finding Dory,” and its Seafood Watch monitoring program on September 6 designated Maine lobster as “red” meaning the crustacean is on its “avoid” list when it comes to dining out. The Seafood Watch program places seafood items, like Dungeness crab, on a color-coded scale determining sustainability, ranging from red to yellow, meaning a “good alternative,” and green meaning “best choice.” While concerning, the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with a number of restaurants in the Bay Area that won’t take lobster off the menu. Only Waterbar on the Embarcadero decided on September 16 to adhere to the aquarium’s advisory.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO