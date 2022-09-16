ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Power 5 Hot Seat Odds: Stanford's David Shaw next to go?

Nebraska's Scott Frost and Arizona State's Herm Edwards didn't make it a month into the 2022 season before becoming the first two Power 5 coaches let go by their programs in an eight-day span. After Edwards 'mutually' agreed to part ways with the Sun Devils program on Sunday, West Virginia's...
STANFORD, CA
Golf Digest

Cracked driver mishap doesn't keep tour pro from contention in Napa

It could have been a nightmarish start for Australian Harrison Endycott in his PGA Tour debut this week. On only his second drive in the second round of the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., on Friday, Endycott took what he thought was a really good swing and his ball came off the clubface like it was made of Play-Doh.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Football
State
California State
State
Indiana State
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
Local
California Sports
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand

If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot. “Some customers come in and... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SARATOGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#California Golden Bears#Notre Dame Stadium#American Football#Ncaa Football#The Unlv Rebels#Notre Dame
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
College Football
iheart.com

When San Francisco Residents Move, This Is Where They Are Moving To!

When San Francisco residents move, you would probably expect them to move out of the state for the most part but that is not the case at all!. Using information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most and a lot of San Francisco residents are actually staying in the Bay Area when they move.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area

A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
ENVIRONMENT
Eater

Despite Calls to Avoid It, Maine Lobster Is Staying on These SF Restaurant Menus

The Monterey Bay Aquarium, influential enough for a riff in Pixar’s “Finding Dory,” and its Seafood Watch monitoring program on September 6 designated Maine lobster as “red” meaning the crustacean is on its “avoid” list when it comes to dining out. The Seafood Watch program places seafood items, like Dungeness crab, on a color-coded scale determining sustainability, ranging from red to yellow, meaning a “good alternative,” and green meaning “best choice.” While concerning, the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with a number of restaurants in the Bay Area that won’t take lobster off the menu. Only Waterbar on the Embarcadero decided on September 16 to adhere to the aquarium’s advisory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic

In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFist

Parts of San Francisco and the North Bay Could See Over Two Inches of Rain By Monday

Local meteorologists are getting very jazzed about this rare September rain system coming our way, thanks to Typhoon Merbok, and this won't be any mere sprinkling. The National Weather Service now has some rainfall total predictions for the Bay Area by Monday/Tuesday, and it's looking like this typhoon is going to bring a decent amount of wetness to fill our local creeks and dampen fire-prone hillsides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy