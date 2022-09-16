Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged
In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos. She wrote: “My heart is so full.”
411mania.com
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
411mania.com
Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Madison Rayne discussed how her AEW signing came together, how it has been the best month of her career, and much more. You can read her comments below. Madison Rayne on how her AEW signing came together: “I saw that AEW was coming...
411mania.com
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
411mania.com
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
411mania.com
TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run
TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s...
411mania.com
Various News: Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s MLW Super Series, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, Updated Lineup for UWN Weekend TV
– MLW Super Series 2022 is set for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 17 Results: Utami Hayashishita Battles SAKI
STARDOM held day 17 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday, with Utami Hayashishita taking on SAKI and more. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:. * God’s Eye def. Queen’s Quest and Black Desire. * Red Stars Block: Maika (14) def. Mai Sakurai (9)
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel
Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
All Star Wrestling Complete Results 09.17.2022: Battle Royal & More
An All-Star Wrestling event was held on September 17 in Russellville, AL. Full results (via Cabana Man Dan) can be found below. *Action Mike Jackson & Tommy Dreamer def. Antonio Garza & Greg Dotson. *Cabana Man Dan def. Adam Priest. *Battle Royal: Thundercat wins.
411mania.com
AEW and Powerhouse Hobbs Send Out A Message For Suicide Prevention Month
AEW has posted a video message from Powerhouse Hobbs in order to spread awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. Hobbs details a personal story and admitted to having his own emotional problems. AEW wrote: ““It does get better. Keep pushing.” September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental...
411mania.com
Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament
Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:. * World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest. * World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs....
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
411mania.com
Mission Pro Wrestling Welcome To The Jungle Results 9.17.22: MPW Championship Changes Hands, More
Mission Pro Wrestling held their latest event, Welcome To The Jungle, on Saturday with a title change and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in San Antonio, Texas, below per Cagematch.net:. * Contenders Tournament First Round Match: KiLynn King def. Kaitland Alexis. *...
411mania.com
CMLL 89th Anniversary Results 9.16.22: Jarochita Faces Reyna Isis in a Mask vs. Mask Match
* CMLL National Trios Championship Match: Los Atrapa Sueños (Rey Cometa, Espíritu Negro & Dulce Gardenia) (c) beat Guerrero Maya Jr, Stigma & Arkalis. * Los Infernales (Hechicero, Mephisto & Eufória) beat Negro Casas, Titán & Star Jr. * Triple Threat Elimination Match – 2022 Independence...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
411mania.com
ProSouth Wrestling The Return Full Results 09.16.2022: ProSouth Championship, YouTube Championship, & More
The Return event was held by ProSouth Wrestling yesterday in Piedmont, AL. You can see the full results below (courtesy of Fightful). *ProSouth All-Out Championship and Peachstate No Limits Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Trever Aeon and Rob Killjoy. *Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon and Zach Mosley) def. Supreme Metal (Roma Miller...
Comments / 0