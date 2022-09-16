ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged

In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos. She wrote: “My heart is so full.”
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock

PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Kidd
Person
Shawn Spears
411mania.com

Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon

Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Hall Of Fame
411mania.com

FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October

FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

AEW and Powerhouse Hobbs Send Out A Message For Suicide Prevention Month

AEW has posted a video message from Powerhouse Hobbs in order to spread awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. Hobbs details a personal story and admitted to having his own emotional problems. AEW wrote: ““It does get better. Keep pushing.” September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
411mania.com

Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament

Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:. * World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest. * World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs....
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins

WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy