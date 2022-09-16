Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/16/22-09/18/22
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. John Thomas White Jr., age 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding Traffic Warrants. Bond was set at $ 4500.00. White posted bond and was released. Pamela Corley Hardy, age 53, of Anacoco, was...
Lake Charles American Press
9/19: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Angela Jolene Rodriquez, 42, 3642 Carlyss Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery; drug possession. Bond: $10,000. Kenneth Dale Davis, 59, 2809 1st Ave. — second-degree battery; domestic abuse battery. Zavier Alexander Rubit, 24, 2037 13th St. — possession...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing copper wire from a local business, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a business on Hwy 1256 in Sulphur regarding a burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.
kalb.com
Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.
kjas.com
Man denied jail visitation with girlfriend arrested after assaulting jailer
A man who was denied visitation with his girlfriend at the Jasper County Jail was arrested after he allegedly went into a rage and assaulted a jailer. The incident occurred at about 8:30 Sunday evening. According to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, a female jailer had stepped out to her car...
KTBS
Man on tractor killed in Sabine Parish crash
NOBLE, La. -- A man driving a tractor in the right lane of U.S. Highway 171 was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a loaded log truck, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. north of Noble. The driver of the...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 19th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were...
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
kjas.com
Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation
A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
kalb.com
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices
Last Friday, local law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter at Bolton High School. On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed
Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
'He wanted to live' : Vidor officer hailed a hero after talking man down from Interstate 10 overpass
VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor Police officer is being hailed a hero after her quick response and calm voice helped to save a man's life. Last week, the Vidor Police department received calls stating someone was hanging off the Interstate 10 overpass at Highway 12. Officer Brittany Haley was...
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Lake Charles American Press
Hathaway man killed in three-vehicle accident
A Hathaway man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle accident involving a bucket truck just north of Jennings. The accident claimed the life of 75-year-old Larry Andrew Doucett. A front seat passenger in Doucett’s vehicle, who was properly restrained, received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for...
