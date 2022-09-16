LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson added to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history against Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 210. After some difficulties getting the bout to the mat in the first round of the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC) finally got the action to her sweet spot in the second frame when she took Agapova’s (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) back. She made the most of the opportunity, choking her opponent out cold in what was a scary-looking finish.

