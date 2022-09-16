ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 210 video: Gillian Robertson rallies for frightening choke of Mariya Agapova

LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson added to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history against Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 210. After some difficulties getting the bout to the mat in the first round of the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC) finally got the action to her sweet spot in the second frame when she took Agapova’s (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) back. She made the most of the opportunity, choking her opponent out cold in what was a scary-looking finish.
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Sandhagen Stops Song

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #4 Cory Sandhagen (135.5 lbs.) vs. #10 Song Yadong (135.5 lbs.) Chidi Njokuani (185.5 lbs.) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5 lbs.) Bill Algeo (146 lbs.) vs. Andre Fili (145.5 lbs.) Alen Amedovski (185.5 lbs.) vs. Joe Pyfer (185 lbs.) Tanner Boser (229 lbs.) vs. Rodrigo...
UFC Fight Night 210 post-event facts: Gillian Robertson takes submission record to new heights

The UFC’s final event of September took place Saturday with UFC Fight Night 210, which went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and featured 13 fights on the docket. The last of those fights was an important showdown in the bantamweight division. Cory Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) delivered a fourth-round TKO of Song Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) after a bad cut forced a doctor’s stoppage, putting Sandhagen back on the winning track after consecutive losses.
UFC Vegas 60 Results & Highlights: Sandhagen TKOs Yadong By Doctor Stoppage

UFC Vegas 60 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani took on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 60 last night

Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
UFC Fight Night 210 video: Joe Pyfer delivers scintillating TKO of Alen Amedovski in debut

Dana White’s words of “Be Joe Pyfer” were played on loop before the Dana White’s Contender Series alum made his UFC debut on Saturday, and he delivered in the octagon. Pyfer (10-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) was the first contract winner to be booked off Season 6 of the UFC president’s series. He got an advantageous matchup against a struggling Alen Amedovski (8-4 MMA, 0-4 UFC), and made the most of it by dropping his opponent with a big punch for the TKO at the 3:55 mark of Round 1 at UFC Fight Night 210.
Aljamain Sterling Names 2 Next Potential Challengers After He ‘Gets The Job Done’ On T.J. Dillashaw At UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling revealed who among the other contenders deserves a title shot. “Funk Master” is confident but isn’t writing off T.J. Dillashaw. After a series of war of words, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will finally face his nemesis T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280. As early as now, “Funk Master” already has an idea of who deserves to get the nod as his next title challenger.
