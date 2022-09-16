ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

East Bay cheerleading coach accused of sending pornographic images arrested

By Philippe Djegal, Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFu26_0hySkTNt00

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay cheerleading coach and biology teacher was arrested after he reportedly sent a girl videos showing himself masturbating.

Nicholas Moseby, 41, of Concord, used social media to send an underage girl pornographic images, according to criminal charges filed Friday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Moseby was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act against a minor and sending pornography to a minor.

His LinkedIn profile states that he is a tumbling instructor with Nor*Cal Elite San Ramon, a private youth cheerleading program. Moseby also works as a biology teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School in Danville.

A mother whose daughter is a cheerleader told KRON4, “This is the tip of the iceberg. This man has worked in the Tri-Valley for a decade, teaching hundreds of girls, of all ages. Elementary, middle, high school. There’s more to tell to this story. He’s a predator. He’s a pedophile. He never should have been hired anywhere.”

The mother said her 16-year-old daughter told her of Moseby, “Everyone knows he’s weird.” Moseby was her daughter’s coach for four years with Nor*Cal Elite San Ramon.

Santa Clara child molester nabbed after 7 years on the run, police say

A District Attorney’s Office spokesman, Ted Asregadoo, said the alleged victims were a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

“Moseby is being charged with two counts of committing a lewd act upon child. One minor is 15 years
old, and the offense occurred on August 31, 2022. The other minor is 14 years old and was also a
victim of a lewd act and unwanted pornographic images on September 4, 2022,” Asregadoo wrote.

The school district placed Moseby on administrative leave.

“We were shocked and saddened by the news of Mr. Moseby’s arrest and subsequent charges,” the San Ramon Valley Unified School District wrote in a statement to KRON4 Friday. “Student safety is always our paramount priority in SRVUSD. At this time, we’re focusing our attention on supporting our staff and families as they deal with this difficult news.”

Moseby remained behind bars as of Friday morning. He is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

School district officials said they are in communication with the District Attorney’s Office.

The Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated this incident. Prosecutors said there may be more victims, and anyone who has information is encouraged to call Darryl Holcombe, Senior Inspector with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, at 925-957-2200.

The cheerleader’s mother told KRON4, “More parents need to come forward with their stories. Their daughters have to be brave and say, ‘yes, this happened to me.'”

Nor*Cal Elite provided the following statement to KRON4:

We are shocked and appalled by the allegations and arrest of Nicholas Moseby. If called upon, we will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation.  Our thoughts and support go out to the victim and the family.

We take this matter very seriously and once we heard of his arrest we took swift and appropriate action to release him from employment with our company. We do not tolerate any inappropriate, unsafe, or illegal behavior from our staff especially when it concerns our students.

We are committed to our valued members and will do all we can to continue providing and improving upon the safe and positive coaching that hundreds of students have experienced here for 14 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
SAN LORENZO, CA
crimevoice.com

Vacaville Police Issue Community Update on Recent Arrests

Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, July 20th just after 10pm, dispatch received a call from a woman who said a friend’s ex-boyfriend had brandished a gun at her and her friend and had reportedly left in a green or blue Lexus. Officers immediately headed to the area and learned the suspect was Aaron Scott (19, Vacaville) and the gun he’d brandished likely had an extended magazine. Meanwhile, other officers stopped a different vehicle nearby and found Mr. Scott was a passenger in that car. The earlier mentioned green Lexus was found parked a short distance away, and a loaded Glock 26 handgun with an extended magazine was plainly visible inside. Mr. Scott was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of firearms charges.
VACAVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Danville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Sports
City
San Ramon, CA
Danville, CA
Sports
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Sports
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley assault believed to be anti-Asian hate crime

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A violent crime that was reported near the UC Berkeley campus on Monday morning is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime, according to a press release from the University of California-Berkeley Police Department. In the incident, which happened near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, an unknown individual […]
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision

Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#East Bay#Pornography#Violent Crime#The Contra Costa County
KRON4 News

Students return to school after crash that killed classmate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the first full day the kids at Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose will be back in class since Friday’s deadly crash killed their schoolmate. There are candles and flowers at the roadside memorial just down the street from the school. The 8-year-old boy and his babysitter were […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Oakland sees double shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate shootings resulted in three homicides across Oakland on Monday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. OPD says the first homicides took place on the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue just before 7:45 p.m. Monday night. A ShotSpotter activation was received by OPD’s Communications Division. After […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo meth dealer facing life prison sentence

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence. Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Person rescued from under BART train

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A person is in the hospital after being rescued from under a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. “A person entered the trackway and a collision may have occurred,” BART spokesperson James K. Allison confirmed to KRON4 News. “There is no foul play suspected based on witness statements. The person has been […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 kids hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three children remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon. The siblings -- two brothers and a sister -- are all 12-years-old and part of a blended family, according to the victim’s aunt. They were two blocks from their home when cars collided along Sycamore Drive sending one of the cars into the children on the sidewalk.
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Teen Girl Crashes Truck into Fence in Petaluma; Arrested for Vehicle Theft and DUI

A 15-year-old girl is behind bars after a pickup truck crashed into a fence in Petaluma. Police believe the girl stole the truck, and was driving it while drunk. She was gone when officers arrived at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning. Witnesses helped find her hiding a short distance away. No other vehicles were involved in the crash nor damaged.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy