East Bay cheerleading coach accused of sending pornographic images arrested

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay cheerleading coach and biology teacher was arrested after he reportedly sent a girl videos showing himself masturbating.

Nicholas Moseby, 41, of Concord, used social media to send an underage girl pornographic images, according to criminal charges filed Friday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Moseby was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act against a minor and sending pornography to a minor.

His LinkedIn profile states that he is a tumbling instructor with Nor*Cal Elite San Ramon, a private youth cheerleading program. Moseby also works as a biology teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School in Danville.

A mother whose daughter is a cheerleader told KRON4, “This is the tip of the iceberg. This man has worked in the Tri-Valley for a decade, teaching hundreds of girls, of all ages. Elementary, middle, high school. There’s more to tell to this story. He’s a predator. He’s a pedophile. He never should have been hired anywhere.”

The mother said her 16-year-old daughter told her of Moseby, “Everyone knows he’s weird.” Moseby was her daughter’s coach for four years with Nor*Cal Elite San Ramon.

A District Attorney’s Office spokesman, Ted Asregadoo, said the alleged victims were a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

“Moseby is being charged with two counts of committing a lewd act upon child. One minor is 15 years

old, and the offense occurred on August 31, 2022. The other minor is 14 years old and was also a

victim of a lewd act and unwanted pornographic images on September 4, 2022,” Asregadoo wrote.

The school district placed Moseby on administrative leave.

“We were shocked and saddened by the news of Mr. Moseby’s arrest and subsequent charges,” the San Ramon Valley Unified School District wrote in a statement to KRON4 Friday. “Student safety is always our paramount priority in SRVUSD. At this time, we’re focusing our attention on supporting our staff and families as they deal with this difficult news.”

Moseby remained behind bars as of Friday morning. He is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

School district officials said they are in communication with the District Attorney’s Office.

The Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated this incident. Prosecutors said there may be more victims, and anyone who has information is encouraged to call Darryl Holcombe, Senior Inspector with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, at 925-957-2200.

The cheerleader’s mother told KRON4, “More parents need to come forward with their stories. Their daughters have to be brave and say, ‘yes, this happened to me.'”

Nor*Cal Elite provided the following statement to KRON4:

“ We are shocked and appalled by the allegations and arrest of Nicholas Moseby. If called upon, we will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation. Our thoughts and support go out to the victim and the family.

We take this matter very seriously and once we heard of his arrest we took swift and appropriate action to release him from employment with our company. We do not tolerate any inappropriate, unsafe, or illegal behavior from our staff especially when it concerns our students.

We are committed to our valued members and will do all we can to continue providing and improving upon the safe and positive coaching that hundreds of students have experienced here for 14 years. “

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.