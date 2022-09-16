ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Lakes, CA

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA

