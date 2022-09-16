Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist killed after head-on accident in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle driver is deceased after a head-on collision with a vehicle in Madera on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). According to officers, at about 7:15 p.m., they received a call about a head-on crash on Road 12 near Avenue 33 1/2 in Madera County. Upon […]
IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
Comments / 0