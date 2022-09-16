Read full article on original website
El Reno man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing
Authorities say one man is in custody following a deadly stabbing in El Reno.
Police: Woman zip tied, robbed at gunpoint at OKC hotel
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City hotel.
KOCO
Police search for suspects after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police searched for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday night, police reported a drive-by shooting near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue where a person had been shot in the leg. Police told KOCO 5 that a white sedan drove off...
okcfox.com
Drive-by shooting leaves one man in hospital in southwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Reports say the shooting occurred near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Ave. Officials say a man and woman were walking when a car pulled up and shot at them.
Police investigate shooting in Spencer
Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Spencer.
Elderly Assault Victim Allegedly Waits 2 Hours For EMSA, Attack Caught On Camera
An elderly assault victim was allegedly left on the floor waiting for EMSA paramedics for two hours last month. Oklahoma City police are investigating the case and searching for the three suspects who were caught on security cameras. They were seen punching and kicking the man in the face. The...
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
KOCO
Suspect arrested after victim shot 12 times at Spencer apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 32-year-old man after authorities said a victim was shot 12 times Monday morning at an apartment complex in Spencer. Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the scene near Northeast 39th Street and Hiwassee Road. Authorities said that call notes indicated that a person was shot, loaded into a vehicle and taken to a hospital.
Man arrested after allegedly holding woman, child hostage
An Edmond man was taken into custody following a hostage situation at a local apartment complex.
okcfox.com
Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
One injured in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Police are investigating following a drive-by shooting that left one man injured in northwest Oklahoma City.
Authorities investigate after woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC
Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a train Monday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City.
Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.
Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7. Police identified the man killed as William Hesson. Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar. Locke and Holbert were arrested...
KOCO
Woman at center of missing child investigation in The Village taken to police station
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department said a woman connected with a missing child investigation last week has been taken to the police station. On Wednesday, police were searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who was believed to be with his aunt, Alana Pedro. The incident was not considered a criminal matter, so an Amber Alert was not issued.
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Police identify man who led officers on wild chase
Authorities have identified a man who led officers on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman on Thursday afternoon.
KOCO
19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
