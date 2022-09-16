ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Drive-by shooting leaves one man in hospital in southwest OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Reports say the shooting occurred near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Ave. Officials say a man and woman were walking when a car pulled up and shot at them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect arrested after victim shot 12 times at Spencer apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 32-year-old man after authorities said a victim was shot 12 times Monday morning at an apartment complex in Spencer. Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the scene near Northeast 39th Street and Hiwassee Road. Authorities said that call notes indicated that a person was shot, loaded into a vehicle and taken to a hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUSHING, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC

First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

