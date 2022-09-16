ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFPD makes arrests in Chinatown, Bernal Heights shootings

By John Ferrannini
 3 days ago

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the identity of the person arrested in the Mission Street incident. We apologize for this. (Sept. 17, 2022)

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco police have made arrests in two Thursday shootings, the investigations bureau stated via Twitter.

The first shooting was in the 800 block of Clay Street, in Chinatown near Portsmouth Square, at 4 p.m. Two neighbors were in an argument and one shot the other, police stated, leading to a 25-year-old male sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Harvey T. Short, 41 of San Francisco, was arrested and booked for attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, police stated.

Police arrested a suspect and a search warrant yielded a gun.

Personal safety app stepping up to help SF’s AAPI community

The second shooting was in the 3100 block of Mission Street, in Bernal Heights near Cesar Chavez Street and the CPMC Mission Bernal Campus & Orthopedic Institute.

A group of suspects approached a victim who was coming from a cannabis club, police stated, and there was an exchange of gunfire in which two people were shot. SFPD is not releasing any names in relation to the Mission Street incident at this time.

“This is an active/open investigation and details are still unfolding,” police stated. “No additional information on this case is being released. … Anyone with info, please call, 220630847.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS San Francisco

Multiple home burglaries reported in Hillsborough in September

HILLSBOROUGH -- Police in Hillsborough are investigating four residential burglaries within the last week-and-a-half, with at least one involving multiple burglary suspects.The first happened between Sept. 8 and Sept.13 at a home on the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. Hillsborough police said an unknown number of suspects shattered a rear window leading into a living room. While bedroom areas and a home office were disturbed, it was unknown if anything was stolen.Another burglary happened on Sept.15 at a home on Mountain Wood Court. Officers responding to a burglary alarm at the address found glass panes broken out of a rear...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
KRON4 News

San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

