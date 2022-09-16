SFPD makes arrests in Chinatown, Bernal Heights shootings

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the identity of the person arrested in the Mission Street incident. We apologize for this. (Sept. 17, 2022)

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco police have made arrests in two Thursday shootings, the investigations bureau stated via Twitter.

The first shooting was in the 800 block of Clay Street, in Chinatown near Portsmouth Square, at 4 p.m. Two neighbors were in an argument and one shot the other, police stated, leading to a 25-year-old male sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Harvey T. Short, 41 of San Francisco, was arrested and booked for attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, police stated.

Police arrested a suspect and a search warrant yielded a gun.

The second shooting was in the 3100 block of Mission Street, in Bernal Heights near Cesar Chavez Street and the CPMC Mission Bernal Campus & Orthopedic Institute.

A group of suspects approached a victim who was coming from a cannabis club, police stated, and there was an exchange of gunfire in which two people were shot. SFPD is not releasing any names in relation to the Mission Street incident at this time.

“This is an active/open investigation and details are still unfolding,” police stated. “No additional information on this case is being released. … Anyone with info, please call, 220630847.”

