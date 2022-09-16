ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk elementary school honored with Blue Ribbon Award

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpjp5_0hySjSSx00

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — An elementary school in Norfolk has been named as a National Blue Ribbon school.

Westside Elementary School received the award recognizing the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing gaps among student subgroups, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

“Congratulations to the teachers, staff, and students of Westside Elementary School on being named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School,” said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public School’s Superintendent. “We are very proud to celebrate their recognition as a top performing school in the nation!”

The Norfolk Public School District stated in a release that this is the third time they’ve been recognized for performance since its founding in 1959. They were first recognized in 2015 and again in 2019 when they received the ESEA (Title I) Distinguished School Award. The Distinguished School Award is based on “the documented student achievement gains that have resulted from their collaborative and targeted efforts and innovations,” according to the ESEA website.

“Westside Elementary is an amazing place to be. I can’t say enough about our tremendous, hardworking staff. I am extremely proud of them, and they deserve full credit for this honor,” said Westside Elementary School Principal, Mr. Tracy Lichty. “We are also incredibly blessed to have families that are very supportive of our staff, students, and overall school community. Finally, we have wonderful district leadership and a school board that continuously provides us with the tools we need to succeed.”

The school district announced that additionally, they will be hosting a celebration on November 10 in Westside’s gym at 2:30 p.m.

A total of five schools in Nebraska were given the award in 2022.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with the five Nebraska schools that have earned this achievement,” said Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt. “Through focused work and determination these schools have provided excellent learning environments, despite a number of challenges, to help their students strive to be their best.”

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

The schools that received the award in Nebraska are listed below.

  • Johnson-Brock Public Schools, Johnson-Brock Public School District in Johnson.
  • Adams Elementary School, Lincoln Public School District in Lincoln.
  • Humann Elementary School, Lincoln Public School District in LIncoln.
  • Westside Elementary Schook, Norfolk Public School District in Norfolk.
  • Skutt Catholic High Schoo, Archdiocese of Omaha in Omaha.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The program honors both public and private schools where high standards are met or notable improvements that close achievement gaps are made.

A full list of schools that received the award can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Education
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
York News-Times

Two killed in crash in Polk County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
POLK COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Southeast storm chances into Sunday

Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
COLUMBUS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Blue Ribbon#Esea
gifamilyradio.com

Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

62-year-old Norfolk man arrested after multiple trespassing complaints at apartment complex

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he was reported for suspicious activity near an apartment complex. At 12:47 a.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
OSCEOLA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy