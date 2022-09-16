ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
Fox News

Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle." MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.
Fox News

James Comer: Democrats will be hypocrites if they vote against Hunter Biden probe

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss the House Oversight Committee getting set to vote on his amendment calling on President Biden to turn over all documents related to his family's business dealings. Comer said Democrats would be hypocrites if they refuse to call for the records to be released after the party went after former President Trump's tax returns for years.
Fox News

MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’

MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
Fox News

3 ways Biden makes inflation worse

The recent rail worker settlement reminds us that Joe Biden, far from fighting inflation, is actually enabling price increases, in three important ways. First, he will not stop spending. After crowing about the dubious deficit cuts contained in his Inflation Reduction Act, the president decided to cancel student debt to the tune of as much as another trillion dollars.
Fox News

Fox News

