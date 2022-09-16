Read full article on original website
Related
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
MSNBC guest claims 'White people turn violent when they don't politically get their way:' 'It's what they do'
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal slammed White people as being violent racists during an appearance on "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" Saturday. His remarks were made during a discussion about the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into former President Donald Trump. "The cause of the problem is, of course, is...
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration
Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Critics flood Twitter after Biden declares COVID-19 pandemic is over: 'Irresponsible and misleading'
President Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic is "over" during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, sparking intense backlash from both conservative and liberal voices across social media who called out his administration's recent mixed messaging. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID, we're still...
NBC News gutted after deleting tweet with quote comparing Martha's Vineyard migrants to ‘trash’
Twitter users slammed NBC News on Friday for deleting a tweet about the illegal immigrant relocation from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard which compared the migrants to "trash." The now-deleted tweet and corresponding NBC News story quoted Max Lefeld, founder of Casa Venezuela Dallas foundation – a charity group dedicated...
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan flips out on President Biden for saying 'pandemic is over'
Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC's "The Mehdi Hasan Show," reacted to a clip of President Biden saying during an interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over." "One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the...
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chuck Todd on new NBC poll: Biden 'getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence'
NBC's Chuck Todd discussed new NBC polling on Sunday that showed President Biden's approval rating has increased, adding that he was "getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence." Todd said it was "remarkable" how Biden "even managed" to get to a 45% approval rating in the Sunday NBC poll...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Maher claims CRT and LGBTQ curricula in schools will drive voters to choose Trump despite him being a ‘creep’
Bill Maher claimed that parents are so scared of their kids being indoctrinated by critical race theory and transgender ideology in America’s schools that they will vote for former President Trump despite thinking he’s a "creep." The comedian and host of "Real Time with Bill Maher," made the...
Critics scold CBS’ Scott Pelley over Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ chat: 'Bad journalist and interviewer'
Scott Pelley treated President Biden with kid gloves on Sunday night during a rare interview on "60 Minutes," in the eyes of some critics, who argued that the CBS journalist lobbed softballs or were peeved at the lack of follow-up questions. Biden did make news multiple times during his first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS
Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle." MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media
Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. "Do you feel comfortable with this idea of,...
James Comer: Democrats will be hypocrites if they vote against Hunter Biden probe
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss the House Oversight Committee getting set to vote on his amendment calling on President Biden to turn over all documents related to his family's business dealings. Comer said Democrats would be hypocrites if they refuse to call for the records to be released after the party went after former President Trump's tax returns for years.
LAURA INGRAHAM: It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment
Laura Ingraham highlighted how members of Biden's White House have yet to provide a clear answer on whether or not Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC host presses Biden economic adviser about how the admin continues to 'reject any blame' for inflation
CNBC "Squawk Box" host Joe Kernen pressed White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey about how the Biden administration continues to "reject any blame" for high inflation. "The administration, Biden Administration, usually rejects any blame for the highest inflation that we were just talking about in 40 years,...
MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’
MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
3 ways Biden makes inflation worse
The recent rail worker settlement reminds us that Joe Biden, far from fighting inflation, is actually enabling price increases, in three important ways. First, he will not stop spending. After crowing about the dubious deficit cuts contained in his Inflation Reduction Act, the president decided to cancel student debt to the tune of as much as another trillion dollars.
Fox News
791K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0