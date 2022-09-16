ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

By John Houghton
 3 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.

In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison. Perez is currently serving a life sentence at San Quentin State Prison.

According to the DA on October 29, 1995, the District Attorney says Perez, his wife, and several family members attended a party in Visalia. After the party, the group drove to Perez’s sister’s house in Exeter.

Perez had a poor relationship with his brother-in-law and sent messages to family about his desire to hurt him. When Perez arrived at the house, his brother-in-law came outside to see if the two men’s issues could be resolved.

Growing increasingly angry at the escalating conversation, Perez returned to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun.

When Perez’s sister placed herself between the two men, the DA says Perez struck her with the butt of the gun.

As she recovered, Perez placed the gun to her head and shot her. A bullet fragment also struck his brother-in-law. Perez attempted to flee in his vehicle but was immediately apprehended. His sister died at the scene, according to the district attorney.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

