Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Body cam videos released of officer-involved shooting that left alleged kidnapping suspect dead in Splendora

SPLENDORA, Texas – The Houston Police Department has released several bodycam videos of a deadly officer-involved shooting from Aug. 23 in Splendora. The video details and show the events of before, during and after the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old suspect who reportedly kidnapped two women, including his ex-girlfriend, according to police.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox26houston.com

Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects

HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
HOUSTON, TX
#Shooting#Murder#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Third Ward
KHOU

Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say

HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials. Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out

HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death. Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.
HOUSTON, TX
Public Safety

