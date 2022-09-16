Read full article on original website
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in connection with deadly shooting in 2019
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a “person of interest” who is wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in December of 2019. The person of interest is only described as a Black man, wearing a hoodie with the lettering “rebel” on the left arm, faded gray jeans and red tennis shoes.
KWTX
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block...
fox26houston.com
Wanted suspect accused of shooting man during fight in Houston parking lot
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during a fight in a parking lot earlier this month. According to HPD, Carl Penny, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The shooting occurred just before...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies search for clues after 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside crashed vehicle in south Harris Co.
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding out who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in June. On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in the Heritage Park Subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
Body cam videos released of officer-involved shooting that left alleged kidnapping suspect dead in Splendora
SPLENDORA, Texas – The Houston Police Department has released several bodycam videos of a deadly officer-involved shooting from Aug. 23 in Splendora. The video details and show the events of before, during and after the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old suspect who reportedly kidnapped two women, including his ex-girlfriend, according to police.
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
73-year-old good Samaritan describes fight with robber after he rescued young woman being robbed
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a good Samaritan in his head with a handgun during a violent robbery caught on cellphone video, according to the Houston Police Department. The 73-year-old good Samaritan pulled over when he saw the robber choking a young woman...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunken driver facing charges after pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspected drunken driver is facing charges after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Reed Road. Police said a naked man...
Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say
HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials. Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on...
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out
HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death. Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.
HPD bodycam video shows woman run from her kidnapper before suspect killed
Houston police released body camera video, showing a woman's tense escape from her kidnapper before officers confront the suspect and later open fire on him.
KHOU
73-year-old grandpa describes how he fought with robber after coming to the rescue of young woman
The Houston grandpa of 11 was forced out of his truck and pistol-whipped when he stopped to help a woman being robbed. He punched the robber before he got away.
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase to southwest Houston: HCSO
HOUSTON – A driver has been arrested after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase to southwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said. HCSO District 4 deputies attempted to stop a man suspected of driving while intoxicated on 99 near Highway 290 around 1:45 a.m. Investigators said the...
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
Pregnant woman shot and killed one day before baby shower
HOUSTON, Texas — Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a woman and her unborn child Friday. Investigators said that Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was eight months pregnant when was she was shot and killed, KWTX reported. Hernandez was found shot, along with her boyfriend, in a car. Deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian walking across Highway 6 fatally struck by vehicle, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian crossing Highway 6 was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported at 10:05 p.m. at 8999 Highway 6 Cross street of Huffmeister Road. Deputies said the man, in...
Click2Houston.com
‘I just want those back’: Woman says stolen RV had her grandmother’s ashes inside
WILLIS, Texas – Angela Trevino grabbed what had been left behind Monday and stacked it in a laundry basket on a chair next to the cinder blocks that once anchored home. “My nephew came to my sister’s house and was like, ‘Aunt Angie, you know your RV is gone.’ And I was like, ‘stop playing,’” Trevino said.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
A man in Texas who was accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.
