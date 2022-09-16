Read full article on original website
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Woman hit and left to die along busy road; Atlanta police searching for driver
ATLANTA — Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning on a stretch of road where we’ve seen a lot of pedestrian crashes. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in northwest Atlanta on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway...
Man shot 7 times while waiting on Uber outside Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Captain Christian Hunt, with the Atlanta Police Department, said officers responded to the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt....
NEW DETAILS: Boy found dead in woods near DeKalb townhomes, cops say
The body of a 13-year-old boy was found in the woods behind a row of DeKalb County townhomes Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Dispute at Gwinnett car shop led to fatal shooting, police say
A dispute at a Lilburn auto shop escalated into a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
Woman walking on northwest Atlanta street killed in hit and run, police say
ATLANTA — A woman crossing a busy street was killed in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning. The driver who hit her, left the scene, police say. Atlanta Police officers responded to the deadly hit and run at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue in northwest Atlanta around 2:20 a.m.
Member of notorious street gang sentenced after videos showed him celebrating after murder
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the “Drug Rich” street gang is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. A DeKalb County Superior Court Judge sentenced William Moore-Earvin, 26, to life without parole plus 45-years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
ATLANTA — An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near...
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
Vandals target 17 vehicles in Westend neighborhood
ATLANTA — Broken windows and glass are what neighbors in one Westend neighborhood woke up to early Sunday morning. Police are looking for the culprit. It happened on Grady Place Southwest and Queen Street. “I was like 17? That’s obscene,” Kendall Garriss said. Unfortunately, Garriss told Channel...
Woman seriously injured in DeKalb County drive-by shooting
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday while standing outside a home in a DeKalb County neighborhood, according to police.
24-year-old still missing nearly 2 months later, last seen at Midtown apartment complex
ATLANTA — Allahnia Lenoir disappeared nearly two months ago and was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments. Neighbors at the Midtown apartment complex told Channel 2 Action News they are still anxious and concerned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins...
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot, killed in Gwinnett county neighborhood
LILBURN, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Gwinnett county neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Burns Road in Lilburn for a report of a person being shot. Officers found a...
Man found with gun, drugs in Clayton County hotel room
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after police found a gun and drugs in a hotel room in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, Clayton County police executed a search warrant at the Western Inn Suites at 4887...
Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.
One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured. About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station. There, police reported […] The post One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the...
