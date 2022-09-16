ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Vandals target 17 vehicles in Westend neighborhood

ATLANTA — Broken windows and glass are what neighbors in one Westend neighborhood woke up to early Sunday morning. Police are looking for the culprit. It happened on Grady Place Southwest and Queen Street. “I was like 17? That’s obscene,” Kendall Garriss said. Unfortunately, Garriss told Channel...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured. About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station. There, police reported […] The post One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

