Read full article on original website
Related
beckersspine.com
Georgia pain practice reports data breach affecting 39,000+
The Physicians’ Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia in Rome notified patients of a data breach affecting 39,765 people, law firm Console and Associates wrote on JD Supra on Sept. 16. The practice learned about the breach July 11 and notified patients Sept. 2, the report said. The breach...
Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states
Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery – a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees. Georgia eye doctors say the requirements are burdensome […] The post Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia has highest job resignation rate in U.S.
ATLANTA – Georgia has the highest job resignation rate in the U.S. according to a new report by WalletHub. To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Georgia EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
Georgia's SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to eligible...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 12-18)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'God put a purpose in me': Robins Air Force vet advocates for suicide prevention after nearly taking his own life. A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.
Georgia couple accused of using fake companies to steal $1.5 million in unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — A Georgia pair has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a long list of charges for allegedly using stolen identities and fake companies to steal state unemployment benefits. Federal prosecutors allege that Wayne Lowe and Shanita Daniel stole more than $1,500,000 in unemployment benefit payments...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis's migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas Sheriff opens an investigation into two flights of approximately 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke at a news conference Monday, making it the only time law enforcement officials said they would look into the flights.
WTVCFOX
From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
WTVCFOX
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
WTVCFOX
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. According to our Atlanta affiliate, WSB-TV the incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not release their age. This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
Georgia libraries celebrate First Amendment during Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week begins today, spotlighting current and past efforts to censor books in public libraries and schools and celebrating the first amendment rights of Americans to read those books. In Cobb County, the library system will be giving students an opportunity to explore books that are banned. Cobb County...
CBS 46
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
The state public defender system’s inability to hire and retain so-called “conflict” lawyers has hundreds of people char...
Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections
Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
Georgia election probe proves the importance of state leaders in preserving democracy
Almost every week, we seem to learn about a new tentacle of the brazen attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, especially in Georgia. The latest surfaced in rural Coffee County. Surveillance video obtained by CNN shows a Republican county official escorting two Trump-connected operatives into the local election office on Jan. 7, 2021.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians want protection for Okefenokee
ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
allongeorgia.com
USG Foundation Raises Over $600,000 for Need-Based Scholarships Across State
The 18th annual Regents’ Scholarship Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, raised more than $600,000 from generous sponsors to support and provide need-based scholarships for University System of Georgia (USG) students across the state. Hosted by the USG Foundation, the annual event included Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady...
Comments / 1