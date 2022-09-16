Read full article on original website
Man charged with using gun to threaten woman, two children
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made threats to shoot a woman and two children in Luzerne County over the weekend. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Carey Street for […]
Woman arrested for multiple thefts in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse. Once […]
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Central Pa. man gets lengthy sentence for stick up that netted a frozen pizza
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man found guilty earlier this month for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton has been sentenced 14½ to 32 years in state prison. A Snyder County jury earlier this month found Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42,...
Woman dragged out of store by backpack straps
Shamokin, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly showed a man punching a woman in the head and dragging her out of a store by the strap of her backpack. Austin Snyder was later found by police in a wooded area near the store with the woman after Coal Township Police were called. The 22-year-old Snyder told authorities the woman wanted her backpack back and was following him, police said. Officer Cody...
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
Theft of firearms, ammunition reported at Loyalsock Townshp home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Someone took two firearms and four boxes of ammunition from a home in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say the suspect entered a home on Alta Vista Drive between 2 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and took a silver Smith & Wesson .357 magnum and a black Taurus 1911 .45 ACP. The suspect also took ammunition for the firearms. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
wkok.com
Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
Fire destroys car service center in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The roof caved in, and the cars inside melted and were crushed. That was the scene after the fire that destroyed the Gray Dodge Jeep Chrysler and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township. Stroud Township's assistant Fire Chief says about 100 firefighters...
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
erienewsnow.com
Man Killed in Crash in Sheffield Township
A man was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle in Sheffield Township, Warren County, on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 948 south of Henrys Mill Rd. around 6:54 a.m. Charles Honeywell, 52, of Hunlock Creek, was heading north on Route 948 in a...
Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township
Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
