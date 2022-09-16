Read full article on original website
BCPS Issues Warning On Guns
(Towson, MD) -- Baltimore County Public Schools is issuing a strict warning to students and parents about bringing weapons to schools. The warning comes after weapons were seized in schools last week. The first discovery came when a pair of Perry Hall Middle School students were found carrying a toy...
HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland
The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
Littlestown police, school administration address social media rumors of attack on middle school student
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Police and school district administration are investigating claims on social media that a middle school student in Littlestown was assaulted by three unknown boys. But so far, no evidence has been found that the attack actually occurred, according to Littlestown Police Chief Charles Kellar and school...
mocoshow.com
Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
wfmd.com
Two Juveniles Charged After Fights At Frederick Fair
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two juveniles have been banned from the Frederick Fair after fights broke out on Saturday night. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were directing traffic at the fair when they saw a large group of juveniles begin to form inside Gate 1. Deputes and security personnel moved the group outside of the gate and a fight occurred.
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
wfmd.com
Hood College Scores High In US News & World Report Rankings
It ranks high in undergraduate teaching across the northeast region. Frederick, Md (KM) The college rankings are out from US News and World Report, and Hood College in Frederick is graded very highly. In the category of best in undergraduate teaching , the magazine ranks Hood as number 13 for the Northeast region. “We’re really proud of that,” says Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine, the President of Hood College. “That’s is quite a climb from what we’ve seen in previous years. And we actually are only one of two colleges in Maryland to receive a ranking in that category.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into massive fight at Montgomery County high school football game
The football programs at Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools have been temporarily suspended as police investigate a massive fight that broke out at a football game between the two schools on Friday. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports on the latest.
pressboxonline.com
Four Takeaways From Maryland Football’s 34-27 Win Against SMU
Maryland football fans witnessed a shootout between two high-powered offenses on Sept. 17, as the Terps defeated Southern Methodist University, 34-27, to improve to 3-0. The game was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams from start to finish. It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Terps, but head coach Michael Locksley is happy to remain undefeated.
wfmd.com
Hazmat Incident In Brunswick Mitigated
A rail car with a small vapor release was reported at the railyard. Frederick, Md BW & KM) Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials say the hazmat incident at the Brunswick Railyard on Sunday afternoon has been mitigated. . Personnel responded to the incident at around 4:33, and located a...
