It ranks high in undergraduate teaching across the northeast region. Frederick, Md (KM) The college rankings are out from US News and World Report, and Hood College in Frederick is graded very highly. In the category of best in undergraduate teaching , the magazine ranks Hood as number 13 for the Northeast region. “We’re really proud of that,” says Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine, the President of Hood College. “That’s is quite a climb from what we’ve seen in previous years. And we actually are only one of two colleges in Maryland to receive a ranking in that category.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO