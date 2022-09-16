Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Nevada Game
Prospects Check Out Stormy Kinnick Stadium Saturday Night
KCCI.com
Hawkeye fan gets tickets to Saturday’s game thanks to Spencer Petras
IOWA CITY, Iowa — One Hawkeye fan got to attend Saturday's game thank to quarterback Spencer Petras. Jasemine Bybee is a huge Hawkeye fan who posted a tweet about wanting to go to a home game in January. That's when Petras reached out to her, saying he'd get her...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
thecomeback.com
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
Here’s How Much Money Nevada Would’ve Lost If Iowa Had To Cancel The Game Due To Weather
Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nevada Wolf Pack left me with a lot of downtime - after three weather delays led to the game that started Saturday night to end in the early hours of Sunday morning. Doing some research, I found a very interesting detail about University...
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
Yardbarker
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
KWQC
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Homecoming Parade coming up
The Bettendorf High School Homecoming Parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. The route will be the same as prior years. Staging will be held in the Splash Landing parking lot and along 23rd Street towards Veterans Memorial Park. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue on Spruce Hills Drive, turning right on 18th Street, and turning right into the Bettendorf High School parking lot.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
KCCI.com
University of Iowa student becomes first Sikh Air Force cadet in US history
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gursharan Virk has always wanted to become a fighter pilot. But because of his Sikh faith, he was worried he would need to choose faith over his dream career. Thanks to the help of the University of Iowa's Air Force ROTC Detachment 255, Virk became...
ourquadcities.com
Clinton Community College to hold groundbreaking for DeWitt center
With a goal to support career and technical education training throughout the region, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is celebrating the start of construction for the Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center in DeWitt on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and...
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
wanderwisdom.com
Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View
Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. We hadn't traveled for a couple years, so it was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "sandy beach" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! Thanks to a local radio station, I discovered the Off Shore Resort - a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River). I was sold, and we booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
ourquadcities.com
Saxophonist, pianist present free concert at Monmouth College
Saxophonist Phil Pierick and pianist Casey Dierlam Tse will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Kasch Performance Hall of Monmouth College’s Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. Titled “Pillars: New Works for Saxophone & Piano,” the concert is free and open to the public.
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
