Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair BluffsWalk In Talk: the restaurant lifeClearwater, FL
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Related
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
Owner Carlos Hermida says his shop is the first ever mushroom dispensary in Florida and in the U.S.
Major supermarket chain opens new store in Florida
If you've been looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major supermarket chain recently opened a brand new store in central Florida.
fox13news.com
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta multifamily company expands along Gulf Coast, adding over 500 units to its portfolio
An Atlanta multifamily real estate firm is increasing its presence on the Gulf Coast with 536 new units, 248 it bought in East Manatee County and 288 it plans to build in Pasco County. RangeWater Real Estate is a multifamily investor that buys, manages and develops properties across 11 states....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants
The post Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide.
Tin man of South Tampa turns old cans into flowers
Artist Joe Bureker collects old tin cans and transforms them into bright flowers that are now attracting appeal at national art shows garnering him the nickname the Tin Man of South Tampa.
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin
Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to Instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camouflage pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
Street Cafe … Lakeland’s first Egyptian restaurant
Street Cafe, Lakeland’s first Egyptian restaurant, has now opened at 1023 E. County Rd. 540A. Try flavorful dishes like shawarma and bellah on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Marianne Garas has opened up Street Cafe, a pop-up Egyptian kitchen, in a shared space on Tuesday with Charlie’s...
Beach Beacon
Victim drowned after alligator attack in Largo
LARGO — The body had no arms and one leg when it was spotted floating along the shore of Taylor Lake in Largo by a passerby walking a dog at John S. Taylor Park on May 31. A flying disc floated a few feet away. Now, more than three...
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
thatssotampa.com
Undead in the Water is a wild haunted attraction aboard a WWII cargo ship in Tampa
Haunted houses are cool, but giant haunted ships are way better. That’s how we do Halloween in Tampa. One of the most anticipated haunted events of the year returns the weekend of September 23 aboard the American Victory Ship at 615 Channelside Drive. In the fifth iteration of UNDead...
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
wild941.com
Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire
A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
Comments / 2