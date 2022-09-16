Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
9.19.22 – Local Non-Profits Blue Star Mothers and MC Community Foundation – Conroe Culture News
9.19.22 – Local Non-Profits Blue Star Mothers and MC Community Foundation. Learn about the Spring Creek Area Blue Star Mothers serving Montgomery County and the bordering areas and Montgomery County Community Foundation awarding grants to local nonprofits to sustain the community. Segment 1:. Spring Creek Area Blue Star Mothers:…
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas
Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
mocomotive.com
John Cooper students participate in Habitat for Humanity Construction Day
On the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022, The John Cooper School students, faculty, and volunteers participated in the Habitat for Humanity Construction Day on campus. With assistance and guidance from local non-profit Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and professional contractors, students constructed a wall of house for a Montgomery County family in need. Volunteers worked to frame the exterior and interior wall during the “hammer-build,” using no power tools.
mocomotive.com
Kate Watson Performs
Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Original Article: https://www.click2houston.com/houston-life/2022/09/19/kate-watson-performs/
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
mocomotive.com
Winning $19 million lotto ticket sold in Montgomery County still yet to be claimed
A $19 million winning lotto ticket sold in Montgomery County has yet to be claimed by the buyer. The quick pick ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday drawing, and was sold at Master Food Mart in Willis. The winner has yet to come forward, but still has 178…
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
mocomotive.com
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE
Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/house-fire-in-lost-lake/
papercitymag.com
Beloved Mom of a Top Houston Restaurateur Gets a Spotlight Moment — Rosie Carrabba Makes Her Son Proud, Keeps Everyone Laughing
Chairs Sandra Porter, Gina Gusemano Leck at the Italian Cultural & Community Center Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Michelle Watson) Bellissimo! What better way to describe the gathering of Italophiles and those of Italian heritage who filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to honor one of Houston’s great nonnas during the Italian Cultural & Community Center‘s annual fashion show and luncheon.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
Fiesta Patrias International Parade canceled over worry of violence
HOUSTON — Organizers of the Fiesta Patrias International Parade announced Friday the event will be canceled this year. “It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Fiestas Patrias International Parade for this year,” the Board of Directors said in a statement. The board said...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
fox26houston.com
Houston-area family says local hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family says a medical mistake has cost their infant child everything. Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann Health System. In May, at 22 days old, Torres was admitted to the...
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say
HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
