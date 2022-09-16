ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
County
Montgomery County, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas

Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

John Cooper students participate in Habitat for Humanity Construction Day

On the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022, The John Cooper School students, faculty, and volunteers participated in the Habitat for Humanity Construction Day on campus. With assistance and guidance from local non-profit Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and professional contractors, students constructed a wall of house for a Montgomery County family in need. Volunteers worked to frame the exterior and interior wall during the “hammer-build,” using no power tools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Kate Watson Performs

Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Original Article: https://www.click2houston.com/houston-life/2022/09/19/kate-watson-performs/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
DAYTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The League#The Raffle#Kurv#Youth Softball League
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE

Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/house-fire-in-lost-lake/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
papercitymag.com

Beloved Mom of a Top Houston Restaurateur Gets a Spotlight Moment — Rosie Carrabba Makes Her Son Proud, Keeps Everyone Laughing

Chairs Sandra Porter, Gina Gusemano Leck at the Italian Cultural & Community Center Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Michelle Watson) Bellissimo! What better way to describe the gathering of Italophiles and those of Italian heritage who filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to honor one of Houston’s great nonnas during the Italian Cultural & Community Center‘s annual fashion show and luncheon.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Fiesta Patrias International Parade canceled over worry of violence

HOUSTON — Organizers of the Fiesta Patrias International Parade announced Friday the event will be canceled this year. “It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Fiestas Patrias International Parade for this year,” the Board of Directors said in a statement. The board said...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy