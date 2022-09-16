Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Wanted suspect accused of shooting man during fight in Houston parking lot
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during a fight in a parking lot earlier this month. According to HPD, Carl Penny, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The shooting occurred just before...
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block...
VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on...
HPD bodycam video shows woman run from her kidnapper before suspect killed
Houston police released body camera video, showing a woman's tense escape from her kidnapper before officers confront the suspect and later open fire on him.
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies search for clues after 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside crashed vehicle in south Harris Co.
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding out who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in June. On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in the Heritage Park Subdivision.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
A man in Texas who was accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Dies
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Diesel Theft Suspects. On or about 07-07-22, at the Shell Station in the 1200 Block of Atascocita Rd, Humble, Texas, these two suspects are thought to be altering the diesel pump and then filling up tanks that are in their truck beds. The store believes that they removed a part out of the pump causing the pump to give diesel without swiping a card. The suspect in the smaller truck returned wearing a different shirt and cap. There are other cases around town where the exact same thing occurs.
HCSO: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Highway 6 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Huffmeister Road. Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to...
3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty at rental property in Katy area with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large afterparty at a rental home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: A previous version of this story had information from the sheriff that it was an Airbnb rental. We contacted Airbnb, who confirmed that it is not one of their properties.
HCSO: 19-year-old manager kills robbery suspect after being stabbed twice at Channelview game room
The 19-year-old game room manager told deputies he was stabbed twice by the suspected robber, which led to the deadly shooting.
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
CONROE STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS UP IN CLEVELAND AFTER LENGTHY PURSUIT
Splendora units were on patrol on FM 2090 when a call went out over the radio for a stolen vehicle that was going south on FM 3083 from Conroe. Since they were the closest units to FM 3083 they continued down FM 2090 to FM 3083. As they tra…. Original...
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
