ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridgewood#Jogger#Violent Crime
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Dies

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Diesel Theft Suspects. On or about 07-07-22, at the Shell Station in the 1200 Block of Atascocita Rd, Humble, Texas, these two suspects are thought to be altering the diesel pump and then filling up tanks that are in their truck beds. The store believes that they removed a part out of the pump causing the pump to give diesel without swiping a card. The suspect in the smaller truck returned wearing a different shirt and cap. There are other cases around town where the exact same thing occurs.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
SPLENDORA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy