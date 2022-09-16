Read full article on original website
Local cake artist Justin Dominguez brings terrifying talent to ‘Halloween Baking Championship’
He describes himself as a baker who "turns people's darkest nightmares into sugary treats"
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
Stunning wildlife photos on display at the Briscoe Western Art Museum
SAN ANTONIO — The Briscoe Western Art Museum will host a collection of stunning wildlife photos from renowed nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen. The exhibit, A Life in the Wild, will be on view at the Briscoe Sept. 30, 2022 – Jan. 29, 2023. The collection of 40...
Local blood supply low, community blood drives being held this week
SAN ANTONIO — The blood supply is dangerously low in San Antonio right now. According to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, our community has a two day supply of blood, and only a one and a half day supply of type O blood. A blood drive is...
KSAT 12
For Andy Garcia, Hispanic heritage meant food and family
SAN ANTONIO – What says Hispanic heritage better than food and family?. The founder of Andy Garcia Foods produced pre-packaged Mexican staples to make them quick and easy for families to enjoy, his son said. Dr. Louis Garcia, son of Andy Garcia, said his father “knew the value of...
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas
The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones.
Man suffers head and body lacerations after being hit by train
SAN ANTONIO — A man has suffered head and body lacerations after being hit by a train Monday evening. Police were called out to Zarzamora and Merida around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man being struck by a train. Police say Union Pacific called 9-1-1 to report that...
Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read
SAN ANTONIO — Banned Books Week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read, brought to you by the San Antonio Public Library. It highlights the value of free and open access to information. By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books,...
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
Two people stabbed in random attacks on south east side
SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of two people on the south east side of San Antonio early Monday morning. It happened around 3:15 a.m. on the 4100 block of S New Braunfels Ave. Officers responded for a cutting in progress and when they...
Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'
"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver"
San Antonio military veterans given homecoming parade after Honor Flight to Washington DC
SAN ANTONIO — Today—veterans from the Vietnam War, Korean War and one World War II vet returned to San Antonio from their Honor Flight. The all-expense paid trip to Washington DC for these veterans allows them to see the monuments built to honor them for serving their country.
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show
The city anticipates 44,000 head-banging fans will swarm the Alamodome area this weekend.
Targeted attack: No one injured after dozens of bullets hit west-side home
SAN ANTONIO — Police say nobody was injured after a spray of bullets hit a west-side home overnight. Police believe the home was targeted. It happened around 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Waverly Avenue near N General McMullen Dr. Police were called out to the location...
‘Tejano Nation’ Radio Show expands at KLMO San Antonio, adds Mega 94.3 FM in Eagle Pass
The G Networks syndicated Tejano Nation radio show has expanded to add another time slot at KLMO-FM San Antonio and added Mega 94.3 (KHER-FM) in Eagle Pass, Texas, to the growing list of radio affiliates for the Tejano music and lifestyle radio program. The show originates from the Tejano Music...
'This world is wicked': Woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
