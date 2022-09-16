ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Bi-Partisan “Trusted Elections” tour comes to Asheville Sept. 20

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Beach-Ferrara and Beasley will help seniors and more

Chuck Edwards is the Republican candidate to replace the current Republican representative, Madison Cawthorn. As Cawthorn and all of the other North Carolina Republican congressional representatives did, Chuck Edwards probably would have also voted against the Inflation Reduction Act. Edwards has told us in a campaign ad that he’s only...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee meeting Sept. 23

Press release from City of Asheville Community and Economic Development. The Homelessness Initiative Advisory Committee (HIAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. This meeting will be held IN PERSON in the board room of the Housing Authority at 165 S. French Broad Avenue.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Berthiaume will address citizens’ priorities

Maggie Ullman Berthiaume is clearly the best candidate for City Council to address the highest priorities for Asheville citizens. In the Mountain Xpress dated Aug. 31, there is a section titled “Uniquely Asheville,” and in that section, each neighborhood has a list of things that are needed in that area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Mountain Xpress

Hendersonville Police Department offers new engagement initiative following calls for service

Press release from Hendersonville Police Department. Hendersonville residents will be the first in Western North Carolina to use a new community engagement solution with the Hendersonville Police Department. This new service uses text messaging to connect callers with important information and allows feedback through short surveys following interactions with the department. HPD is the third police department in the state and the first in WNC to launch the system.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Buncombe County Board#The Planning Board
Mountain Xpress

Peer support specialists offer experience, strength and hope

Anton Sluder never thought he’d be excited about his future. “Who was going to help someone like me?” he says. With a felony record and a history of substance use, he had little hope. But when Sluder left prison in September 2021, he was assigned a peer support specialist through Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems, INspire, a program that assists people facing certain barriers to employment. “And look at me now,” he says.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville ranked #9 for best small college town

Asheville can add ‘Best Small College Town’ to its running list of accolades. According to a recent ranking, the home of UNC Asheville landed at #9 on a list of the 50 best ‘small’ college areas to live and study in the U.S. UNC Asheville’s picturesque...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cohaitungchi.com

11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
my40.tv

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Western Carolinian

Student worker union forms from concerns of WCU workplace

A student worker union has formed from students coming forward about concerns and issues within WCU’s work environment. The Undergraduate Alliance for Student Worker Success (UASWS) formed this fall semester after the president of the union, Aiàs Magitas, was fired and began advocating for student workers. The Alliance’s main goal is “to organize WCU’s young workers”.
CULLOWHEE, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina

The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy