Police arrest suspect for Green Bay church break-in
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department took a suspect into custody for the alleged burglary of a local church. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on September 16 around 6:50 p.m., 55-year-old Gerald Trotter was taken into custody. Trotter was taken into custody for the alleged burglary at Ace Teaching & Consulting which shares a building with Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church.
Action 2 News This Morning’s Tammy Elliott recovering from COVID-19
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott is recovering from COVID-19. This was her first case and she thought much like other illnesses she could work back into a normal routine, but it’s taken a little longer to recover. We’ve talked about long...
10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
Pet Saver: Champ
Meet Champ, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This handsome boy weighs 47lbs, loves to play fetch, and is looking forward to continuing his manners training in his new home. Like all dogs at WHS, Champ is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus...
Ladies Night tomorrow at American Antiques and Jewelry in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Gather your friends for some shopping and fun. Mark and Kathryn stopped by Local 5 Live with details on ‘Ladies Night’ with prizes, deals, and fun tomorrow, September 20 from 3 pm – 7 pm. American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W....
Bite and run; Manitowoc PD seeking help locating dog owner after alleged biting incident
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a dog owner that was involved in a biting incident. According to a release, around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a victim bent down to pet a dog on the 900 Block of South 19th Street.
Celebrate the colors of fall at the Open Hearth Lodge in Sister Bay
(WFRV) – Enjoy the fall colors in front of a bonfire with your family, including your dog!. Fall and winter are amazing times to visit Door County – Local 5 Live visited a fantastic spot to bring you comfort every season. Take a look inside Open Hearth Lodge in Sister Bay.
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
Driver sentenced in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Abdi Ahmed was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the high-speed crash which killed three people. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
AMAZING VIDEO: Plymouth middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl's life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need. When...
Manitowoc Police Department adds a new member to its agency
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Something is a little different about the scenery around the Manitowoc Police Department. Recently, two dead trees were taken down in front of the building and Assistant Chief Jason Freiboth saw an opportunity to turn nothing into something. Freiboth, during his free time, carved out...
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
Truckers raise thousands for Special Olympics Wisconsin
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Truck drivers from around the Midwest took a break from their normal trucking route to come together in Fond du Lac to support a very worthy cause. Saturday was the 18th annual Wisconsin Special Olympics truck convoy which travels from Mercury Marine in...
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
Oneida Nation donates meat in celebration of 1822 Treaty signing
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation is donating meat to the Ho-chunk and Menominee food pantries. Representatives from the pantries say the donation will benefit families in need. “We want to make sure that we have healthy proteins that are going out to all of our tribal members and...
Green Bay Police arrest felon with stolen vehicle, multiple loaded handguns recovered
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ongoing effort to reduce firearms violence throughout Brown County, the Green Bay Police Department was able to confiscate three guns off the streets during a weekend arrest. According to a Facebook post, when officers arrested a felon suspected of auto theft, they...
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million dollar project...
