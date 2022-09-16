ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Police arrest suspect for Green Bay church break-in

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department took a suspect into custody for the alleged burglary of a local church. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on September 16 around 6:50 p.m., 55-year-old Gerald Trotter was taken into custody. Trotter was taken into custody for the alleged burglary at Ace Teaching & Consulting which shares a building with Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Champ

Meet Champ, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This handsome boy weighs 47lbs, loves to play fetch, and is looking forward to continuing his manners training in his new home. Like all dogs at WHS, Champ is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cody Johnson
WBAY Green Bay

Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Driver sentenced in Green Bay triple fatal crash

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Abdi Ahmed was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the high-speed crash which killed three people. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Police Department adds a new member to its agency

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Something is a little different about the scenery around the Manitowoc Police Department. Recently, two dead trees were taken down in front of the building and Assistant Chief Jason Freiboth saw an opportunity to turn nothing into something. Freiboth, during his free time, carved out...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Truckers raise thousands for Special Olympics Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Truck drivers from around the Midwest took a break from their normal trucking route to come together in Fond du Lac to support a very worthy cause. Saturday was the 18th annual Wisconsin Special Olympics truck convoy which travels from Mercury Marine in...
FOND DU LAC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida Nation donates meat in celebration of 1822 Treaty signing

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation is donating meat to the Ho-chunk and Menominee food pantries. Representatives from the pantries say the donation will benefit families in need. “We want to make sure that we have healthy proteins that are going out to all of our tribal members and...
ONEIDA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open

Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million dollar project...
MANITOWOC, WI

