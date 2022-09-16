RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO