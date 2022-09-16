Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Mount Laurel NJ Native in Mexico During 7.6 Magnitude EarthquakeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting
A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
Jurors now have the case in trial of ex-cop who killed unarmed Philadelphia man
Jurors deliberated for more than an hour Monday on whether former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch is guilty of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man.
North Philadelphia: Woman fatally shot in the face, man shot in the neck and head survives
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She...
Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
Man caught on camera stealing car in South Philadelphia
"As I am reporting to an officer that my car had been stolen, my neighbor noticed his car had been ransacked," said Alyson McCulley.
Philly double shooting kills 1, injures another: report
A double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition. Police say the man was shot during a dispute in the area of North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 5:40 a.m., according to 6ABC. It continued to 18th and York,...
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
'Scary': 100 people on street as shooting erupts near Temple University campus, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy could have unfolded less than a mile from Temple University when police say shots were fired on a crowded street early Saturday morning. Police on "nightlife detail" responded to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore when they reportedly heard several gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. during the university's Homecoming Weekend.
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
Police investigate string of robberies in Haverford Twp., Delaware County
Detectives say two suspects were driving a gray SUV and a weapon was visible during two of the robberies.
Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
