Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting

A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

