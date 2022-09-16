I could count on one hand the number of times that one of Frank Lloyd Wright's homes has been for sale to the public, and certainly not at this low price. I grew up in Wisconsin and Frank Lloyd Wright is a name I've heard since I was a child. It was not uncommon to encounter his work or work inspired by him rather frequently. This is one of the rarest of rare opportunities for home buyers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO