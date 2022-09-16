ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Community Impact Houston

Paddington British Private School expands to include third grade in The Woodlands area

Located on Sawdust Road, Paddington British Private School now serves students up to third grade. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Paddington British Private School, located at 2010 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, expanded to include third grade as well as applications for fourth grade in the 2022-23 school year, according to Head of School Sarah Kimmel. The facility converted several buildings and added an additional building as part of its expansion. The school focuses on a British model of reading education with an emphasis on phonics as well as teaching about British culture. 281-292-0654. www.paddingtonbritishschool.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

31 Things to Do in October

Hello Woodlands’ “31 Things To Do” monthly guide highlights events, activities, and things to do this October in The Woodlands and Montgomery County area PLUS ways to give back and support local. Be sure to check back on Hello Woodlands for updates and events!. OCTOBER 2022. FEATURED...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Arts Council Welcomes New Board Members; Call for Festival Artists; Microgrant Applications Underway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) is celebrating the start of a new fiscal year with several new board members, the annual call for Festival Artists, and applications for microgrants for teachers and artists. The four new members of the board include Jordan Buras, Nancy Charbonneau, Debbie Kaschik and Rachel Richmond.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Escape to this $4.65 million Sugar Land mansion with fairytale library

Relive the iconic Disney scene when the Beast gives Belle a library at 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land. The $4.65 million mansion is a bibliophile's dream thanks to its two-story study and library with hand-carved inlays. Bookworms will finally have enough room for all their "to be read" piles because this library can hold 1,500 books.
SUGAR LAND, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Pumpkin Patches in The Woodlands Area

OLD MACDONALD’S FARM – Make a day of your pumpkin picking by enjoying the farm’s train rides, pony rides and petting zoo. The farm is set up with decorations, photo opportunities and an assortment of small and medium sized pumpkins. Outside food and drinks are welcome. Learn More.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE

Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY

9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

John Cooper students participate in Habitat for Humanity Construction Day

On the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022, The John Cooper School students, faculty, and volunteers participated in the Habitat for Humanity Construction Day on campus. With assistance and guidance from local non-profit Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and professional contractors, students constructed a wall of house for a Montgomery County family in need. Volunteers worked to frame the exterior and interior wall during the “hammer-build,” using no power tools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED

The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
WALKER COUNTY, TX

