Paddington British Private School expands to include third grade in The Woodlands area
Located on Sawdust Road, Paddington British Private School now serves students up to third grade. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Paddington British Private School, located at 2010 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, expanded to include third grade as well as applications for fourth grade in the 2022-23 school year, according to Head of School Sarah Kimmel. The facility converted several buildings and added an additional building as part of its expansion. The school focuses on a British model of reading education with an emphasis on phonics as well as teaching about British culture. 281-292-0654. www.paddingtonbritishschool.com.
Volunteers Needed to Dive into Fun at The Pavilion’s School Days & Children’s Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is inviting area residents, corporations, organizations and students to sign up for a one-of-a-kind volunteer experience at The Pavilion’s upcoming School Days field trips and Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital – The Woodlands. During...
31 Things to Do in October
Hello Woodlands’ “31 Things To Do” monthly guide highlights events, activities, and things to do this October in The Woodlands and Montgomery County area PLUS ways to give back and support local. Be sure to check back on Hello Woodlands for updates and events!. OCTOBER 2022. FEATURED...
The Woodlands Arts Council Welcomes New Board Members; Call for Festival Artists; Microgrant Applications Underway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) is celebrating the start of a new fiscal year with several new board members, the annual call for Festival Artists, and applications for microgrants for teachers and artists. The four new members of the board include Jordan Buras, Nancy Charbonneau, Debbie Kaschik and Rachel Richmond.
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
Escape to this $4.65 million Sugar Land mansion with fairytale library
Relive the iconic Disney scene when the Beast gives Belle a library at 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land. The $4.65 million mansion is a bibliophile's dream thanks to its two-story study and library with hand-carved inlays. Bookworms will finally have enough room for all their "to be read" piles because this library can hold 1,500 books.
Pumpkin Patches in The Woodlands Area
OLD MACDONALD’S FARM – Make a day of your pumpkin picking by enjoying the farm’s train rides, pony rides and petting zoo. The farm is set up with decorations, photo opportunities and an assortment of small and medium sized pumpkins. Outside food and drinks are welcome. Learn More.
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE
Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY
9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
John Cooper students participate in Habitat for Humanity Construction Day
On the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022, The John Cooper School students, faculty, and volunteers participated in the Habitat for Humanity Construction Day on campus. With assistance and guidance from local non-profit Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and professional contractors, students constructed a wall of house for a Montgomery County family in need. Volunteers worked to frame the exterior and interior wall during the “hammer-build,” using no power tools.
New Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital unit specializes in elderly care
Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital expands senior care with the Adult Care of Elders unit. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital introduced the new Adult Care for Elders unit, a division of the hospital designed to address issues specific to older patients, on Sept. 19. “Collaboration among our physician, employee...
Massive alligator captured in Atascocita neighborhood, constable says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road. Herman...
WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED
The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
