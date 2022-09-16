Read full article on original website
WNDU
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South. Police say a Pontiac...
abc57.com
Driver accused of hit and run, driving without having a license
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A driver was arrested after he allegedly left the scene of a crash and was found to be driving without a license, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the area of Michigan and Washington streets for a hit and run crash.
abc57.com
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
Cause of death revealed for fatal car crash involving Rep. Jackie Walorski
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office revealed the cause of death for the car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, last month that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) and two of her staffers.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
abc57.com
School bus involved in crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
abc57.com
Six arrested in Elkhart narcotics investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - Six people were arrested on drug charges Friday as a result of a narcotics investigation, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:31 a.m., Elkhart Police officers and the Elkhart County Regional SWAT Team performed a search warrant in the 200 block of Middlebury Street. Investigators removed...
WLFI.com
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, West CR 350S, west of South Wildwood Trail, Warsaw. Driver: Caleb D. Page, 19, South CR 600W, Claypool. Page’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,...
Silver Alert canceled for Columbia City girl
UPDATE: The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says the girl was found and is safe.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Allen Kalabsa, reported a theft in the 100 block of EMS B6, Leesburg. 12:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Joyce Judd, 600 block of South Lake Street, Warsaw, reported a theft. 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, the...
abc57.com
Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
inkfreenews.com
Son Of Sheriff’s Candidate Receives Probation
WARSAW — The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate Jim Smith will serve a one-year sentence on probation for criminal charges stemming from a July 2021 incident in North Webster. Zachary M.L. Smith, 19, 1955 S. SR 13, Pierceton, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6...
WANE-TV
Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend. Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.
inkfreenews.com
Police Looking For Columbia City Girl, 12
COLUMBIA CITY — Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl from Columbia City. The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a white girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts and white flip-flops and walking her dog.
