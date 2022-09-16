Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
Wave 3
Homicides surge across Metro, Shively over the weekend
Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles’s house. Drivers react to 3 weekend shootings on Watterson Expressway. Updated: 3 hours ago. “We are following leads and continue...
Wave 3
Drivers react to 3 weekend shootings on Watterson Expressway
Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles’s house. Victims of 1997 Kentucky school shooting mixed on shooter’s parole request. Updated: 6 hours ago. Michael Carneal has...
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
Wave 3
2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
Wave 3
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours; coroner identifies victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
Wave 3
Investigation underway after shots fired at Clarksville police chief’s home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after several shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief’s home Sunday morning. According to Corporal John Miller, Indiana officers were called to respond to a home around 3:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings...
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Watterson eastbound around the 10 milemarker near Southern Parkway exit. According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to a report of a shooting on I-264 eastbound. Officers found a vehicle...
Wave 3
Family remembers loved one who was shot, killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is turning to each other to get through the pain of their loss. Last week, Alexis McCrary was shot and killed on 26th and Cedar Streets, part of a double homicide that police are still investigating. While police are looking for her killer,...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found a man shot. He was taken to...
Wave 3
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
Wave 3
Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial continued into the new week for Kevon Lawless, accused of killing Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles in August 2020. He’s facing two charges of murder. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles’s house....
Wave 3
Thieves steal plants, furniture from porches of several houses in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman were caught on camera stealing plants and furniture off the porches off four homes in the Russell neighborhood. Minnie Wilson has never had luck with growing plants, so she was proud of the Coleus plant she had managed to grow. On Sunday...
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
Wave 3
Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
