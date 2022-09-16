ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Wave 3

Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Homicides surge across Metro, Shively over the weekend

Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles's house.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Drivers react to 3 weekend shootings on Watterson Expressway

Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles's house.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Watterson eastbound around the 10 milemarker near Southern Parkway exit. According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to a report of a shooting on I-264 eastbound. Officers found a vehicle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN

