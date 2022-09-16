ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornhurst Township, PA

Community Support Grows For PA Family Of Ocean City Drowning Victim

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family of Shawn Reilly. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Community support is growing for the Pennsylvania family of a 56-year-old man who drowned in Ocean City.

Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, was on vacation with his wife, Nicole, and their 21-year-old son when he was pulled under by strong currents on Thursday, Sept. 8, DailyVoice.com reported.

Reilly's 21-year-old son jumped in to try and save him, but it was too late. A lifeguard was able to pull his son to safety but was unable to save Shawn.

John Mulderig of Jermyn, PA, has organized a GoFundMe that had raised more than $11,000 as of Friday, Sept. 16.

"Shawn was doing what he loved, swimming in the ocean," Mulderig wrote. "Strong currents dragged him under."

"Nicole and her family are devastated. She's going to need all the help she can get. She only works part-time and is now the sole supporter. Please give as much as possible to help with funeral expenses and support her family," Mulderig wrote.

#Drowning#Swimming#Accident
Daily Voice

These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

