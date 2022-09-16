Community Support Grows For PA Family Of Ocean City Drowning Victim

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family of Shawn Reilly. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Community support is growing for the Pennsylvania family of a 56-year-old man who drowned in Ocean City.

Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, was on vacation with his wife, Nicole, and their 21-year-old son when he was pulled under by strong currents on Thursday, Sept. 8, DailyVoice.com reported.

Reilly's 21-year-old son jumped in to try and save him, but it was too late. A lifeguard was able to pull his son to safety but was unable to save Shawn.

John Mulderig of Jermyn, PA, has organized a GoFundMe that had raised more than $11,000 as of Friday, Sept. 16.

"Shawn was doing what he loved, swimming in the ocean," Mulderig wrote. "Strong currents dragged him under."

"Nicole and her family are devastated. She's going to need all the help she can get. She only works part-time and is now the sole supporter. Please give as much as possible to help with funeral expenses and support her family," Mulderig wrote.

