KEVN
Very nice weather this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will remain mild with much of our area only dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a lot better with highs in the 70s for most of our area. Wednesday will be even cooler with highs in the 60s. We will continue to see highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.
KEVN
Unseasonably Hot Today; Cooler Later this Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 90s in spots, which will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. A weak cold front brings cooler air Tuesday, but temperatures will still be...
KEVN
It will feel like July in September for Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with clear skies and breezy conditions. Monday afternoon dry, hot, and breezy conditions will bring fire weather conditions back to the region as Monday still looks to be our hottest day with one more blast of summer like temperatures, highs on Monday will range from the 80s to 90s across the region. The heat will be short lived as cooler temperatures and the possibility for rain return on Wednesday and Thursday.
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, September 16, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas Patriots drew a tough matchup while braving wild weather conditions at Patriot Stadium. Plus, a different kind of storm was brewing at Stevens High School as the Raiders volleyball team served up destruction against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
KEVN
Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pumpkin season is here and with it comes deflated and moldy jack o’lanterns. So, before buying a pumpkin it’s essential to know which ones to buy for the season. With over 150 types of pumpkins, it can be hard to decide which one...
KEVN
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
gowatertown.net
Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota
SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. A 43 year-old man was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered a curve and left the roadway to the left. The man was thrown...
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon south of Spearfish. The Department of Safety says preliminary crash information shows that a Harley Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
newscenter1.tv
Football Roundup Scores and Highlights: RC Christian falls to No. 5 Mount Vernon-Plankinton
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Week five of the high school football season continued Saturday with Rapid City Christian hosting fifth ranked Mount Vernon – Plankinton. These two teams met last year during the first week of the season and the Titans shut out the Comets. So the Comets...
KEVN
Sweet ending to a spicy festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings. The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
newscenter1.tv
We asked, you answered: Here are the stores you said you’d most like to see come to Rapid City
RAPID CITY S.D. – News that Old Navy will be opening a location at Rushmore Crossing caught the attention of many, and so we asked our readers what stores they’d like to see open a Rapid City location next. Your top answers are below:. With 4 of the...
KEVN
Rapid City’s first Kids’ Clothes Swap is a helpful alternative for parents
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every parent has felt the familiar struggle of trying to keep up with their kids’ growth and clothing them for all of the seasons. Clothing bills can add up fast. To help combat that issue locally, Elise Shilling and Sarah Walker brought a Kids’...
newscenter1.tv
This is who is responsible for making Deadwood Jam what it is today
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This weekend, the 32nd annual Deadwood Jam took place in Outlaw Square. There was plenty of live music from bands that spanned a variety of genres, the most common of which were blues, reggae and classic rock. On the second day of the event, the...
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is making sure that staff members and prospective hires are up to the task with a physical fitness test. Physical fitness is essential for everyday movement, and especially for law enforcement officers. To test employees’ and prospective hires’ level of fitness, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office set up an obstacle course. This course determines how in shape a person is; challenging participants to see if they can beat the required time.
KEVN
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Rapid City casino Sunday afternoon. The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m. The employee told police that a man entered the casino, brandished a...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
