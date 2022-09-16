Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
FIU and Blockchain.com partner to better prepare students for crypto and tech jobs
Florida International University and Blockchain.com are collaborating to better prepare students and FIU alumni for professional opportunities in the technology industry. The partnership is the latest example of many ongoing efforts to prepare Miami residents for tech jobs so that companies don’t have to rely on hiring people from other states to work remotely or requiring employees in other parts of the country to relocate to South Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Law earns highest scores on Florida bar exam — again
For the eighth consecutive July administration, FIU College of Law graduates earned the highest passage rate of any of Florida’s 11 law schools on the Florida bar exam. With a first-time passage rate of 81.2%, FIU Law surpassed the statewide average passage rate of 64.4% by 16.8 percentage points.
communitynewspapers.com
FIU special education program receives $1.25 million to support master’s students
The Office of Special Education Programs, an initiative within the U.S. Department of Education, recently awarded $1.25 million to FIU’s Department of Teaching and Learning for its master’s program in special education. Two cohorts – made up of 20 students each – will receive full tuition from the...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Women-owned small businesses win $400K in Miami Dade BizUp grants
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Jean Monestime have announced the seven recipients of small business grants totaling $400,000 through the Business Innovation Start-Up “BizUp” Grant. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said the mayor. “This innovative grant program helps our local...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Job Corps’ Signing Day set Saturday, Sept. 24 11a.m.-1p.m.
Deciding to join Job Corps is a major step toward a person’s future — and Miami Job Corps Center wants to celebrate that decision with the enthusiasm it deserves. That’s why the program is launching a Job Corps Signing Day campaign. It’s a way for prospective and current students and center staff to join community partners and local elected officials in celebrating new students as they sign “letters of commitment” to their future by enrolling in Job Corps.
communitynewspapers.com
Power of the Heels Foundation keeps the focus on re-energizing
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Inside the beautiful lobby of the AC Hotel Aventura, 30 women gathered for a meeting to “re-energize, re-imagine and re-focus” their lives . Co-hosted by Maria Leon-Mills and Gladys Mezrahi, women of all different backgrounds, professions and beliefs shared their perspectives, the goal of The Power of the Heels. As the women shared their experiences over a wonderful breakfast, there was an added WOW factor with cupcakes in the shape of high heels.
communitynewspapers.com
Amerant Bank Aventura welcomes Andrea Conrado
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Andrea Conrado, the new Vice President /Market Manager for Amerant Bank Aventura, comes to Amerant with 19 years of banking experience in client servicing, sales and management. She has experience working with community banks as well as commercial banks, helping her clients with financial planning, whether it is to invest or planning retirement with a holistic and personal approach, becoming a trusted advisor for her clients. Her last four years were in the Aventura market, and she knows the community well.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Pura Vida Announces the Launch of the All-New Simple & Fit Dinner Plates
Pura Vida, the all-day cafe, announces the all-new Simple & Fit Dinner Plates launch! These new additions make Pura Vida a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! The Simple & Fit Plates begins Pura Vida’s new dinner offerings, available exclusively from 4-8 PM. Guests can build their dinner plates with a variety of customizations, including a choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, or sweet potato; choice of protein: free-range grilled chicken, vegan adashah oven roasted salmon, or wild ahi tuna, each topped with Pura Vida’s onion & pepper mix, sesame, and soy ginger. Each selection comes with Pura Vida’s new house salad made of arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, and a new gluten-free lemon vinaigrette. Since its inception in 2012, Pura Vida has evolved into a lifestyle brand, providing a healthy all-day menu and refreshing dining experience that has quickly become the “go-to” spot for people in the wellness community in the area.
communitynewspapers.com
Deering presenting ‘John William Bailly : In Situ’ exhibition through Nov. 13
John William Bailly has spent the past four years embedded in the Deering Estate as the inaugural McCormick Art Fellow. During his tenure, Bailly has transformed his Power House studio into a salon that welcomes artists, students, guests and creatives alike to enter into his hub of creative energy. The...
communitynewspapers.com
ZOM Living announces completion of the first phase of MiLine Miami
ZOM Living, one of the nation’s leading developers of multifamily housing, in a joint venture partnership with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital and AEW Capital Management, has announced the completion of the first phase of the transformative development MiLine Miami. Phase One includes the delivery of 338 luxury, mid-rise apartments,...
communitynewspapers.com
JEANNETTE TORRES APPOINTED NEW CEO TO LEAD HEALTHY START COALITION OF MIAMI-DADE
A child and family expert, author and Spanish language TV personality takes the. reins of this 21-year-old organization that works every day to ensure infants get a healthy start in life. Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part...
communitynewspapers.com
Aventura News
FIU students get a crash course in disaster response. Growing up, Philip Smith watched his father go from a high society interior decorator to the rich and famous — people like Walt Disney... Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors....
communitynewspapers.com
GIA Miami helps opioid dependent patients ‘cross bridge’ into recovery
With fatal overdoses now the No. 1 cause of accidental death in the U.S., the crisis of misuse and abuse of opioid drugs is impacting communities across the country — and Miami-Dade County is no exception. Most significantly, overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and powerful pain-reducing...
communitynewspapers.com
High praise for a High Tea at Coco Plum Woman’s Club
You can never go wrong at a fundraiser where ladies have a chance to don their favorite hats, enjoy the company of amazing women and have some good old fashion fun. More than 100 women did just that on Aug. 31 at the Coco Plum Woman’s Club Annual High Tea to raise funds for the restoration of the club’s historic clubhouse on Sunset Drive.
communitynewspapers.com
PTS alum Victoria Garcia one of the NASA engineers on Artemis I mission
Palmer Trinity School alum and NASA engineer Victoria Garcia is working on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft set to launch as part of Artemis I. The historic uncrewed flight test of the Orion spacecraft was expected to fly farther than any spacecraft has ever flown and orbit the Moon.
communitynewspapers.com
State of the City address : All roads lead to Homestead
Community leaders, elected officials from throughout South Florida, businesses owners, and residents gathered at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club for Mayor Steven D. Losner’s 2022 State of the City Address: Destination Homestead. Mayor Losner’s State of the City consisted of both a short film and an impassioned speech celebrating...
communitynewspapers.com
Hector Prado selected for ‘Artist In Residency’ at Altís Ludlam Trail
The Altman Companies, a Boca Raton-based nationally recognized developer, builder and manager of exceptional rental apartment communities, has announced that it has selected internationally acclaimed pop artist Hector Prado for its “Artist in Residency” program at Altís Ludlam Trail, a mixed-use, six-story apartment building in Miami. Prado has been chosen to exhibit at the Louvre in Paris in fall 2023 as part of the museum’s “New Emerging Masters” Carrousel exhibit.
communitynewspapers.com
Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Health Equity Initiatives in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Area
Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and support Komen’s health equity initiatives in the Miami area and beyond. The Walk will be held on October 8, 2022, at Amelia Earhart Park.
communitynewspapers.com
Sproutz, Yalla Matek and Tacology Express opening at Aventura Mall’s Treats Food Hall
Aventura Mall is expanding its selection of quick service eateries with the addition of Sproutz, Yalla Motek and Tacology Express, which will all soon open in Treats Food Hall, an eclectic collection of local and national dining concepts. Opening this month, Sproutz is a healthy, fast-casual eatery that offers fresh,...
communitynewspapers.com
West Perrine Health Center renamed to honor Officer Ronnie E. Tookes
During the Miami-Dade County Commission meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee sponsored legislation that was approved to rename the West Perrine Health Center as the “Officer Ronnie E. Tookes West Perrine Health Center.” The facility is located at 18255 Homestead Ave., Miami, FL 33157. “Officer...
