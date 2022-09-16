ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

More than 40 migrants arrive in Dover as Channel crossings resume after four day break due to poor weather: Group are brought ashore by border Force as numbers landing in UK this year edges closer to 30,000

Dozens of migrants have been plucked out of the English Channel today after their vessel came into trouble while attempting the perilous 21-mile journey across the Dover Straits. Groups of young men, women and children were pictured being brought to shore in Kent by Border Force on Tuesday morning, as...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Samsara to Open New European Technology Center in Warsaw, Poland

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that it is opening a new office in Warsaw, Poland, as part of an investment plan to expand its international footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005100/en/ Samsara to Open New European Technology Center in Warsaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

