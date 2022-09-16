ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Prominent Member Of 2018 Red Sox Roster Contemplating Retirement

While the 2018 Red Sox's World Series run is still fresh in the minds of the Boston fanbase, the roster appears to be fading into retirement rapidly. After some shaky reporting by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the world was convinced that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price planned to retire following the end of the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels To Select Livan Soto

The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign defenseman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout

It appears the New York Rangers, who had been rumored to be looking to add some defensive depth, have found their man, signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a PTO for the upcoming preseason, according to CapFriendly. The addition is a smart, cost-effective way for the team to add a veteran into the mix in the preseason, insure themselves in case of any injuries to those above him on the depth chart, and give an added level of competition to the third-pair, left-defense battle that appears to be between Libor Hajek and youngster Zachary Jones. The Rangers have not yet confirmed the transaction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
