Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
Did the Yankees Win the Joey Gallo Trade?
While Gallo struggles with the Dodgers, pitching prospect Clayton Beeter has looked incredible down in Double-A Somerset
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Yardbarker
Prominent Member Of 2018 Red Sox Roster Contemplating Retirement
While the 2018 Red Sox's World Series run is still fresh in the minds of the Boston fanbase, the roster appears to be fading into retirement rapidly. After some shaky reporting by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the world was convinced that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price planned to retire following the end of the 2022 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
RELATED PEOPLE
Ronald Acuña injury update: Exactly what Braves fans need before the playoffs
With the Braves getting ever-closer to clinching a playoff berth — and perhaps even beating the Mets out for the NL East — they received some much-anticipated good news on Ronald Acuña. Acuña gave an update on his ailing knee, which has impacted him the entire season...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Started Sensing Something Special Early This Season
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman saw early this season that the team he had put together had potential to be the best team in franchise history.
Dodgers: Doc Shares About the Emotional Trade For LA Outfielder
Dave Roberts shared how saddening it was to hear about Joey Gallo's struggles in New York.
WATCH: Rangers SS Corey Seager Breaks MLB Record
No left-handed shortstop has ever hit as many home runs in a season as Corey Seager in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Angels To Select Livan Soto
The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB・
Rangers sign defenseman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout
It appears the New York Rangers, who had been rumored to be looking to add some defensive depth, have found their man, signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a PTO for the upcoming preseason, according to CapFriendly. The addition is a smart, cost-effective way for the team to add a veteran into the mix in the preseason, insure themselves in case of any injuries to those above him on the depth chart, and give an added level of competition to the third-pair, left-defense battle that appears to be between Libor Hajek and youngster Zachary Jones. The Rangers have not yet confirmed the transaction.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0