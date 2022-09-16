Remember being a kid and always being excited to go to restaurants to eat good food, even if it's just french fries? Remember trying to act all fancy, sitting poised, going through the menu and ordering whatever sounds good? What made it even more fun was being with friends and family. With Family Weekend arriving, you can relive those moments, meet new people and make new memories. Here are five restaurant suggestions for you to explore on Family Weekend.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO