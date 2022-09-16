VEEDERSBURG — Heading into the 2022 and even the first couple of matches of the season, longtime Fountain Central boys tennis coach Chris Webb didn’t quite know what to expect from his team. Now that FC is deep into it’s season as the sectional is just next week, Webb knows fully what to expect and that’s just one thing... success. What has transpired for Fountain Central this season is just an overall record of 10-1 on the season including a perfect 5-0 in the WRC which allowed FC to be named conference champions.

VEEDERSBURG, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO