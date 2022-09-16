Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Sumter Police searching for man in connection to multiple shooting incidents
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Jamal Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, in connection to multiple shooting incidents. Officers say the suspect is involved in at least three shots fired incidents since last week. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sept.13 when a...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
WIS-TV
Richland Northeast student charged with assault after pulling out knife during fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A student at Richland Northeast High School is being charged with assault and battery after pulling out a knife during a fight. She’s also charged with carrying a weapon on school property. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was in a fight...
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
North Augusta man charged with indecent exposure at Aiken gas station
An Aiken County man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure stemming from an incident at a gas station in Aiken. Willie Thomas Garrett, 22, of North Augusta, was arrested and charged Sept. 18 for indecent exposure and second degree assault and battery, in relation to an incident that took place around 10:08 p.m. on Sept. 5 at a gas station on the 3500 block of Richland Avenue West in Aiken.
coladaily.com
Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight
A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
WIS-TV
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
coladaily.com
Lexington County man charged with murder of stepson
A Lexington County man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his stepson. Lexington County deputies arrested 71-year-old Carl Sims, who is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Brian Garris. "Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the...
3-year cold case still haunts Newberry County as sheriff renews search for answers
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Three years ago today, a woman was found shot and left to die alongside a Newberry County road. On the anniversary of Sharonda Sims' death, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is once again asking those who have information about the brutal killing to come forward.
WIS-TV
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
WIS-TV
Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A victim of a gunshot wound is still being treated after being shot late last month outside her house. Chasity Miles is a mother, nurse, and fiancé. On August 30, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs responded to a call that a woman had been shot in her lower back near South Saint Paul Church Road in Sumter.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
wach.com
'Just terrible': Residents want changes after fiery car wreck kills two people
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Some people in a Richland County neighborhood are calling for major changes after a fiery crash killed two people a few yards away from their homes. You can still see some of the aftermath left behind from the wreck along Salem Church Road early...
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect
AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash
A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
coladaily.com
Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol
Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality on Sand Bar Ferry Road
Aiken, SC (WJBF) – A single-vehicle crash on Sand Bar Ferry Road has left one man dead. On Saturday, September 17, at 12pm the Coroner’s Office responded to the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road, Beech Island after a vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch. 45-year-old Paul E. Marsh Jr was driving […]
Comments / 0