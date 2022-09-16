ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

WIS-TV

Sumter Police searching for man in connection to multiple shooting incidents

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Jamal Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, in connection to multiple shooting incidents. Officers say the suspect is involved in at least three shots fired incidents since last week. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sept.13 when a...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

North Augusta man charged with indecent exposure at Aiken gas station

An Aiken County man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure stemming from an incident at a gas station in Aiken. Willie Thomas Garrett, 22, of North Augusta, was arrested and charged Sept. 18 for indecent exposure and second degree assault and battery, in relation to an incident that took place around 10:08 p.m. on Sept. 5 at a gas station on the 3500 block of Richland Avenue West in Aiken.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight

A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County man charged with murder of stepson

A Lexington County man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his stepson. Lexington County deputies arrested 71-year-old Carl Sims, who is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Brian Garris. "Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A victim of a gunshot wound is still being treated after being shot late last month outside her house. Chasity Miles is a mother, nurse, and fiancé. On August 30, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs responded to a call that a woman had been shot in her lower back near South Saint Paul Church Road in Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect

AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash

A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol

Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

