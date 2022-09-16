Read full article on original website
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
dmagazine.com
The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback
Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Arrested for Marijuana Possession
According to reports, Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in an area just outside of Dallas.
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
985thesportshub.com
Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
familyeguide.com
Balloon Festival Plano
The major draw for this Balloon Festival will be the 30 magnificent, colorful, hot air balloons. Fun for all ages, are the Special Shapes that attend each year. Balloons are in the park Thursday at 6:00PM, Friday at 6:00PM, Saturday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM, and Sunday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM (*weather permitting).
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight
Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
whiterocklakeweekly.com
Native Texan made Motown history
There was palpable energy in the air at last Wednesday night’s production of Broadway Dallas’ “Ain’t Too Proud.” Entering the Music Hall at Fair Park, Baby Boomers relived their cherished ’60s and ’70s as they rocked their own versions of the Temptations Walk across the parking lot and through the lobby. All generations joined in, anticipating the burst of excitement through the double doors, where Boomers full-out danced their hearts out down the aisles. With the trademark harmony and unique choreography, all you needed was a glimpse of the smart wardrobe to know you were in the right place.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Kubes Jewelers
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. What: Kubes Jewelers: The four generation family firm includes three GIA Graduate Gemologists and two GIA Diamond Graduates and provides diamonds, gemstones, rings, bracelets, necklaces, brooches, or watches.
New Designs Unveiled for Fair Park Projects Contingent on November Hotel Tax Increase
This month, Fair Park officials unveiled designs for more than $300 million in upgrades to the Cotton Bowl Stadium and State Fair of Texas facilities — but whether those drawings come to life depends on how voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8. The projects would be funded by...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
New Sony holiday movie to tell the story of North Texas mother & son, ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress set to star in lead role
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Sony holiday movie will feature the real-life story of a North Texas mother and son who never lost their faith despite becoming homeless. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s, when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
fwtx.com
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
fox4news.com
Man shot by security officer at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - A security officer shot an armed man at a convenience store in Old East Dallas. It happened just before midnight Sunday at the 7-Eleven store on Lemmon Avenue and North Central Expressway. Police said the security officer was escorting the armed man out of the store when that...
dmagazine.com
New EarBurner Podcast: The D.O.C. Opens Up About His Life and His Hopes for Dallas
Tracy Curry’s mom wanted him to be a great serviceman. He wanted to be a great rapper. “I got the first flight I could,” he says. “I had a bag and a basketball and I just left.”. It’s the origin story of The D.O.C., the man...
