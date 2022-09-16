Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Photos: 10th Annual ACF / GRBC Chef Brew Challenge Launch Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Another annual brew launch party in the books! On Thursday, Sept. 15, the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids hosted its 10th annual Grand Rapids ACF / GRBC brew launch event at Grand Rapids Brewing Co. According to ACF, the three-hour event featured fresh...
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
‘Plants save the day’: West Michigan garden guru focuses on sand in ArtPrize work
A local gardening icon is bringing his talents to ArtPrize in a new way.
WOOD
Gallery: First weekend of ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize started on Thursday in Grand Rapids. The competition runs through Oct. 2. See photos from the first weekend:. Stick with News 8 for ArtPrize coverage throughout the competition. Now on WOODTV.com, find guides on getting around Grand Rapids, voting this year and buying the art.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
Major construction on I-96 in Grand Rapids begins Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week. A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting...
WOOD
Patient ‘heartbroken’ as U-M Health-West closes rheumatology program
Patients of the rheumatology program at University of Michigan Health-West in southeast Grand Rapids are now looking elsewhere for their care. (Sept. 19, 2022)
WOOD
Enter the Anastasia Contest Today!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Kalamazoo at last! Anastasia at Miller Auditorium – October 7th, 2022 7:30pm Performance. From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Nearly 300 firearms turned in during Grand Rapids buyback event
On Saturday, residents turned in 285 firearms during Grand Rapids’ gun buyback event. (Sept. 19, 2022) Nearly 300 firearms turned in during Grand Rapids …. City of Kzoo raising water, wastewater rates by 20%. West Michigan natives survive Fiona at new Puerto …. Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting man...
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.
bhhschicago.com
48 Convis Street
Great opportunity to get into a newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Battle Creek! With features like a brand new kitchen, Master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet, attached garage, and a good sized living room you won't want to miss out! The property is currently a single family residence, but it used to be a duplex. Could be converted back into a duplex if wanted. *Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information*
See hot rods take over Kalamazoo for national street rod gathering
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Over 1,000 hot rods arrived Friday in Kalamazoo for the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North gathering. An anticipated 2,000 vehicles will be on display to admire and enjoy from Sept. 16-18. Over $50 million worth of cars are expected to take over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year
ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Deanna Taylor's 'Nature's Beauty'
Deanna Taylor's acrylic on canvas art is featured at Sundance Bar and Grill in downtown Grand Rapids for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 17, 2022)
WOOD
Driving home care, kindness and learning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —For many, retirement is a time to wind down and start to enjoy life after the workforce. For Rick Blauwkamp retirement meant doing something different. Rick became a bus driver for Holland Christian schools after he retired in 2010. Very quickly into retirement Rick realized that retirement can mean more than just taking it easy and “doing nothing”. Looking for something to do he decided it would be fun to become a bus driver. That is when he started working at Holland Christian Schools.
WWMTCw
Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
Fox17
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customers
A cannabis dispensary in New Haven is now serving recreational customers. On September 15, 2022, the cannabis dispensary chain New Standard Cannabis in Grand Haven, Michigan, expanded its services to offer recreational sales. Previously, the dispensary opened in June 2021 and sold cannabis products for medical use only.
Comments / 0