Texas football: Steve Sarkisian embracing the hate ahead of Longhorns' Week 4 game vs. Texas Tech
The No. 22 ranked Texas Longhorns will travel to Texas Tech this weekend in a Week 4 in-state rivalry that kicks off 2:30 p.m. CT. Both teams enter with a 2-1 record after Texas lost to Alabama in Week 2 and Texas Tech was beaten by NC State over the weekend. During his Monday afternoon press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about how he understands that Texas is not well-liked on the road, especially against an in-state rival.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost
The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old in-state rivals meet as Texas and Texas Tech open up Big 12 play in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams are 2-1 on the year: Texas with a 1-point loss to Alabama while Texas Tech defeated a ranked Houston before falling to NC State last week. What do the experts ...
Watch: Bijan Robinson takes it 78 yards to the house against UTSA
AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns are back on top of the Roadrunners early in the third quarter. After falling behind UTSA in the first half inside Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas climbed back in the game to make it a tie ball game, 17-17, entering halftime.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Trash aftermath of Texas vs. Alabama game requires three-day clean up
The Texas versus Alabama game last Saturday broke turnout records with 105, 213 attendees, but also came with an unprecedented amount of trash — and a clean-up that took place over the course of three days, said UT’s Facilities Services department. Michael Costa, the manager of Building Logistics...
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
Austin model alleges she had an affair with Adam Levine
University of Texas at Austin graduate Sumner Stroh, 23, posted a video on her social media Monday claiming to have had a relationship with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 front man.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
East Austin park receives award, holds festival of recognition, remembrance
The celebration was to commemorate the history of the park and to kick off the construction phase for the new pool and historic bathhouse rehabilitation.
