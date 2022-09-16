ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian embracing the hate ahead of Longhorns' Week 4 game vs. Texas Tech

The No. 22 ranked Texas Longhorns will travel to Texas Tech this weekend in a Week 4 in-state rivalry that kicks off 2:30 p.m. CT. Both teams enter with a 2-1 record after Texas lost to Alabama in Week 2 and Texas Tech was beaten by NC State over the weekend. During his Monday afternoon press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about how he understands that Texas is not well-liked on the road, especially against an in-state rival.
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost

The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Trash aftermath of Texas vs. Alabama game requires three-day clean up

The Texas versus Alabama game last Saturday broke turnout records with 105, 213 attendees, but also came with an unprecedented amount of trash — and a clean-up that took place over the course of three days, said UT’s Facilities Services department. Michael Costa, the manager of Building Logistics...
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
HYE, TX

