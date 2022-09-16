ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area

On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

BAYOU GAUCHE MAN GUILTY OF MOLESTATION

Hahnville — Ramey Arceneaux, 46, was convicted by a St. Charles Parish jury late Friday evening after a four-day trial. Judge Connie M. Aucoin presided over the trial. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys, Casey Dieck and Rochelle Champagne Fahrig. After about two hours of deliberation, the jury returned its guilty verdict on count one, molestation of a juvenile under 13 and count two, molestation of more than one year. The defendant was immediately taken into custody and is being held on a $500,000.00 post-conviction bond. Judge Aucoin ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for December 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The sentencing range for count one is 25 years to 99 years at hard labor. The sentencing range for count two is five to 40 years with or without hard labor.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Schriever, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Schriever, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
stmarynow.com

Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
MORGAN CITY, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO makes 3rd arrest in shooting death of 25-year-old from Metairie

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a July shooting in Metairie the claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Davonte Ursin, 18, of Kenner, was booked Thursday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Terrance Kimball, an arrest report said.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Rumor Control from Thibodaux Police Department

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area before noon on Sunday, September 18. Emergency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

