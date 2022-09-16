Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area
On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
L'Observateur
BAYOU GAUCHE MAN GUILTY OF MOLESTATION
Hahnville — Ramey Arceneaux, 46, was convicted by a St. Charles Parish jury late Friday evening after a four-day trial. Judge Connie M. Aucoin presided over the trial. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys, Casey Dieck and Rochelle Champagne Fahrig. After about two hours of deliberation, the jury returned its guilty verdict on count one, molestation of a juvenile under 13 and count two, molestation of more than one year. The defendant was immediately taken into custody and is being held on a $500,000.00 post-conviction bond. Judge Aucoin ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for December 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The sentencing range for count one is 25 years to 99 years at hard labor. The sentencing range for count two is five to 40 years with or without hard labor.
NOLA.com
Student accidentally fires gun on school bus in Harvey; no one injured, JPSO says
A juvenile was taken into custody after accidentally firing a gun on a school bus as it was traveling on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey on Monday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured by the gunfire, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The Sheriff's...
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
Two agencies searching for similar suspect in thefts
Two Acadiana police departments are looking for suspects in similar thefts. They are asking for tips to help them solve the crimes.
stmarynow.com
Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
NOLA.com
JPSO makes 3rd arrest in shooting death of 25-year-old from Metairie
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a July shooting in Metairie the claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Davonte Ursin, 18, of Kenner, was booked Thursday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Terrance Kimball, an arrest report said.
fox8live.com
16-year-old tried as adult, sentenced to 55 years for carjacking couple in Harahan
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Monday (Sept. 19) sentenced a 16-year-old to 55 years in prison for carjacking a couple in Harahan earlier this year, according to District Attorney Paul Connick. Maurice Ervin was prosecuted as an adult and convicted of two counts of armed...
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
lafourchegazette.com
Rumor Control from Thibodaux Police Department
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage child
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Possible explosive device found in Centerville
Citizens are asked to avoid the Chandra Lane area after an explosive device was found in a home during an investigation.
L'Observateur
Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
brproud.com
Suspects crash vehicle during police pursuit; one killed, several others wounded
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Suspects who led authorities on a Monday (September 19) afternoon police pursuit in north Baton Rouge crashed their vehicle in an incident that resulted in one person’s death and left others wounded, police say. The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near North...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - September 18, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 18, 2022.
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area before noon on Sunday, September 18. Emergency...
Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
