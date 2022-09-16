ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Lewiston Road roadway-widening project continues

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction work for the roadway-widening project on Lewiston Road continues in Columbia County.

Contractors say that the scheduled activities continue Monday, September 19th through Friday, Friday, September 23rd.

There will be lane closures with traffic shifts.

According to traffic controllers:

  • All traffic lanes will shift from the east side of the right of way to the new pavement section on the west side to allow road construction to continue. The traffic shift will be from Columbia Road to the Mill Branch Road starting Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Ongoing, long term closures include:

  • Right lane, westbound I-20 exist ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190). This lane will be closed for several months. There will be one lane open on the westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road.
  • Lane closure on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190). This closure will be from Friday, September 16, through Friday, September 30, 2022. There will be one lane open on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190).
  • Lane closure on the westbound I-20 on-ramp to Atlanta. This closure will be from Friday, September 16, through Friday, September 30, 2022. There will be one lane open on the westbound I-20 on-ramp to Atlanta.

Drivers are to expect delays, and if possible, drivers are being asked to see an alternative route.

Comments / 1

Londa Sue
3d ago

I understand that we need these lane widening projects due to our population growth, but why don't they do them overnight with the large lights? see.s like it would impact traffic so much less. Columbia Rd was backed up past patriots Park this morning. took over an hour to drive that stretch.

