Lewiston Road roadway-widening project continues

An Aiken County man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure stemming from an incident at a gas station in Aiken. Willie Thomas Garrett, 22, of North Augusta, was arrested and charged Sept. 18 for indecent exposure and second degree assault and battery, in relation to an incident that took place around 10:08 p.m. on Sept. 5 at a gas station on the 3500 block of Richland Avenue West in Aiken.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO