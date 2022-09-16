Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Vol. 52’ Top Billboard Global Charts
Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” adds a record-extending 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while Bizarrap and Quevedo‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” rebounds for a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” surges to No. 2 on both global charts; Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” reaches the top 10 on the Global 200; and Rema and Selena Gomez‘s “Calm Down” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from...
Latin’s Top Producers Talk Stepping Out of the Studio and Into the Spotlight
One of the biggest global hits of the year belongs to a mysterious, fast-rising 24-year-old Argentine producer. Bizarrap’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” — an electronica club banger featuring Spanish singer Quevedo — spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart this summer and has quickly cemented the producer’s place alongside hit-makers like Tainy, Ovy on the Drums and Edgar Barrera. All four have helped pave the way for a new wave of Latin producers who are moving from behind the scenes and into the global spotlight. “It shows you in today’s world that consistency is more important than just a...
Camila Cabello & Dua Lipa Have a Sweet Interaction at Coldplay’s Bogotá Show
Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were spotted hanging out at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour stop in Bogotá, Colombia, over the weekend, and the two pop superstars looked like they were having an absolute blast. In a short video making rounds on Twitter, the “Havana” singer is seen telling Lipa something in her ear, before the “Levitating” singer begins to crack up. The duo continue to laugh while chatting during their sweet interaction. Related Camila Cabello Talks Joining 'The Voice,' Her TV 'Parents' Blake & Gwen, and Channeling Beyonce's… 09/19/2022 Both Lipa and Cabello have been performing at shows throughout South America in the...
Lewis Capaldi Blasts to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Forget Me’
Lewis Capaldi completes his comeback as “Forget Me” (Vertigo) blasts to No. 1 in the U.K. The Scottish singer and songwriter’s first release in three years is also his third song to hit No. 1, following “Someone You Loved” (from 2019) and “Before You Go” (2020). “Forget Me” racks up more than 56,000 first-week chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company, and it’s the most purchased (physical and digital downloads) single during the latest cycle. It’s the third single to start at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart this year, after Dave’s “Starlight” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Brits certainly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Robbie Williams Sets Record With 14th U.K. No. 1 Album
Robbie Williams’s XXV (via Columbia) completes its irrepressible charge to the U.K. albums chart summit, a feat that places the singer in the record books. With his latest leader, Williams now boasts 14 No. 1s, a record for a solo artist. Indeed, just one act has bagged more No. 1s in the U.K. — The Beatles, with 15. At the halfway point in the cycle, XXV, which celebrates Williams’ 25 years as a solo artist, had accumulated more chart sales that the rest of the top 10 combined. It turned out to be an unassailable lead, and nudges Robbie ahead...
BLACKPINK Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Shut Down’ Dance Practice Video: Watch
It’s been an exciting few days for BLACKPINK. The girl group released its second studio album, Born Pink, on Friday (Sept. 16), and along with the LP’s arrival came a music video for the flossy track “Shut Down.” Then on Sunday (Sept. 18), the quartet — which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — shared the official dance practice video to offer a reference point for the song’s choreography. In the dance practice video, the girls wear all-black outfits and appear in the same chrome white garage featured in the video. At first, the K-pop group is joined by a series...
Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 Guide
Amid unprecedented growth and streaming of the genre both domestically and worldwide, Latin Music Week returns to Miami for its 32nd edition. Six days of programming include concerts, showcases and over 30 star-packed panels (like the highlights below) — plus the Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing live Sept. 29 on Telemundo. “The Children Of Jenni Rivera” December marks the 10-year anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s untimely death in a plane crash, but her legacy still looms large. For the first time since the accident, her children — Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny, who this year took over the management of her estate...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Since 2016
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 24), notching an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the list. That marks the most total weeks at No. 1 in nearly six years, since Drake’s Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 3%) in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate. Related Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor at Un Verano Sin Ti Show in Texas 09/18/2022 Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard
Warner Music Sues Bang Energy Over TikTok Ads in ‘Massive Infringement’ Case
Universal and Sony have already won big rulings against the energy drink company. Now, Warner is saying Bang Energy also used its songs without licenses. Following court rulings that Bang Energy stole music from Universal Music Group and Sony Music for ads on TikTok, Warner Music Group (WMG) is now getting in on the action – accusing the drink maker of using tracks by Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and more without permission.
Nicky Jam on Building His Legacy and Why His Brand ‘Is Not Only Music’
In 2014, after a six-year hiatus due in part to substance abuse battles, Nicky Jam earned his first entry and top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with “Travesuras” (“Mischief”) — and he has charted every year since. In 2015, he topped the same chart for 30 weeks with his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdón” (“Forgiveness”) and the following year, “Hasta el Amanecer” (“Until Sunrise”) earned him his second No. 1 and first as a solo act, ruling for 18 weeks. “I felt that my mojo was insane,” he says. “Everything I touched was magic when it came to...
Lady Gaga Breaks Down in Tears After Abruptly Stopping Miami Concert Amid Lightning Storm
Lady Gaga shared a tearful message after cutting short her Miami concert over the weekend. The pop superstar and actress took to Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 17) to post an emotional video of herself explaining why the final show of her Chromatica Ball tour at Hard Rock Stadium that evening was abruptly stopped amid a “dangerous” rain and lightning storm. Related Lady Gaga's Artful & Hopeful Chromatica Ball Tour Stop at LA's Dodger Stadium Filmed for Mystery… 09/18/2022 “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t, because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties for Second-Longest Hot 100 Run of All Time
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” continues its impressive run on the survey, as it ties Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” for the second-most weeks spent on the chart in the list’s history. “Heat Waves” spends an 87th total week on the latest Hot 100 (dated Sept. 24), at No. 17, matching the stay of “Radioactive,” in 2012-14. The only song with more time spent on the Hot 100 is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which ran up 90 weeks in 2019-21. Of those 90 frames, four were spent at No. 1; a record 43 in the top five; a record 57...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mariah Carey Plans on Eventually Releasing Her Secret ’90s Alt-Rock Album
Mariah Carey dished in a new interview on Friday (Sept. 16) about her plans to release Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the alternative rock album she secretly recorded in 1995 under the pseudonym Chick. Speaking to Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Now podcast, Mimi revealed that she recently came across the version of the album with her vocals in the forefront. “The quest for that version is going great. We actually have it,” she said. “This was my outlet, and nobody knew about it. Most people, I’d rather they don’t even know about it until we decide exactly what happens from that quest of...
8 Latin Electronic Producers to Watch During Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
Producers and DJs with roots in Latin America are keeping music interesting. Two of this year’s biggest dance albums, Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, had input from Latino producers. Our list last year featured the likes of Víctor Cárdenas, who helped popularize the Colombian guaracha genre with his work on Farruko’s “Pepas,” and Caleb Calloway, who is guiding artists like Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny in embracing elements of electronica with their music. There’s also Dominican producer Diego Raposo, who is blending elements of music from the Caribbean with dance beats. Now Argentine producer Bizarrap has crossed over into dance...
All of Camilo’s No. 1s on Billboard Latin Airplay Chart
Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo has gifted fans with pop anthems since launching his debut album Por Primera Vez in 2020. It was also that year that the Latin Grammy-winning artist placed his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart. In June of that year, he scored a chart-topping title with “Si Me Dices Que Si,” a collaboration with Reik and Farruko. Since, Camilo has so far placed six other No.1s on the tally. Most recently, Camilo earned his third straight top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart as his latest full-length set De Adentro Pa Afuera starts at No. 8 on the Sept. 17-dated ranking. The...
Billboard
Taylor Swift’s Iconic Songwriting Credits Amplified By Spotify With Dedicated Page
In celebration of her status as one of the premier troubadours of her generation, Taylor Swift is getting her very own Spotify “Written By” playlist and Songwriter Page. Available to access now, the Songwriter Page lists over 100 songs from Swift’s storied career while also spotlighting songs she penned for and with other artists, including Little Big Town (“Better Man”), Sugarland (“Babe,” co-written with Pat Monahan), Miley Cyrus (“Crazier” and “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” with Robert Ellis and Martin Johnson, respectively), Ed Sheeran (“The Joker and the Queen” feat. Swift and co-written with Johnny McDaid, Sam Roman, Sheeran and Fred Gibson) and Big Red Machine (“Renegade” feat. Swift and co-written with Aaron Dessner).
Lorde Hints at New Music During Primavera Sound in L.A.: ‘You’ll Know Sometime Soon’
Lorde teased the possibility of new music during her headlining set at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Friday (Sept. 16). The 25-year-old alt-pop pioneer, who has been touring North America in support of her latest album, 2021’s Solar Power, delighted fans at the Southern California festival after revealing that her next release may be arriving soon. Related Lorde Drops 'Oceanic Feeling' Music Video for 'Solar Power' Anniversary 09/17/2022 “Who knows what will come next?” the New Zealand songstress casually stated while running though the themes of past three albums. “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon.” She added about her past music, “When I...
BLACKPINK Whip it Good on ‘Kimmel’ With ‘Shut Down’
Just days after dropping their anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, BLACKPINK bounced onto the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (Sept. 19) to perform the album’s latest single, “Shut Down.” Accompanied by a squad of eight dancers in black crop tops and matching shorts, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo slunk around the set after warning “BLACKPINK in your area.” The alluring song that dares you to get out of your dreams and into their Lambo blends staccato strings, a simple beat and plenty of attitude with Korean lyrics and an English-language invitation to haters to whip it good....
BLACKPINK Shops for Their Own ‘Born Pink’ Exclusive Box Sets at Target: Watch
BLACKPINK‘s in your area’s … local Target. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo recently met up for a quick group trip to the department store to casually pick up exclusive box set copies of their brand new album Born Pink, and the shopping excursion was captured in an adorable video posted Monday (Sept. 19) to the girl group’s official Twitter account. In the video, the quartet can be seen strolling through the store’s electronics and music sections until they eventually stumble upon a huge display hosting dozens of Target’s exclusive Born Pink packages, which come in either pink, black or gray, and...
Rosalia Lands in NYC: 5 Things to Know About Her Motomami World Tour
Spanish juggernaut Rosalía arrived last week in the U.S. with her Motomami Wold Tour — which began last July in Almedría, Spain — in support of her 2022 album, Motomami. On Sunday night (Sep. 18), she kicked off a two-night engagement at a sold-out Radio City Music Hall in New York, where she had the audience eating from the palm of her hand. The show was punctuated by screams and tears and many “te amos” from fans, who didn’t miss a word or take their seat for a second from beginning to end. Rosalía’s North American tour includes stops in Toronto, Washington,...
Comments / 0