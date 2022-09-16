Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Mission: Impossible 8 Briefly Paused Filming With Tom Cruise And Co., And Sheep Were Involved
Tom Cruise continues to film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two in the English countryside, and the crew recently got some surprise visitors.
Watch Tom Cruise pull a Mission: Impossible 7 death-defying airplane stunt on set for PSA
We don't have to wait for Tom Cruise's next movie to see another daredevil stunt from this Hollywood adrenaline junkie. Footage of a video PSA that Cruise recorded for Las Vegas-hosted CinemaCon attendees back in April has found its way online. The actor, who was promoting Top Gun: Maverick at the time, recorded a message while standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa, where he and director Christopher McQuarrie was filming were shooting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Cinema Blend
Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Says Batgirl Cancellation Was Blown Out Of Proportion, Doesn't Mention Director Responses
Going into this past August, the plan remained for the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie, which had already completed principal photography, to be released to HBO Max subscribers at some point in the future. Then came the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped Batgirl, which not only rocked the world of DC movies, but Hollywood as a whole. Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels is now saying that the Batgirl cancellation was blown out of proportion, although he didn’t mention how directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, nor Grace, felt about this decision.
ComicBook
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland joins Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2
Maze Runner and Mud actor Jacob Lofland is the latest to be cast in Joker: Folie à Deux in a key supporting role. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the 26-year-old Lofland will play an inmate at the Arkham Asylum who strikes up a relationship with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck - aka The Joker. As Joker ended with Fleck being arrested and taken to the Asylum, reports suggest that the new installment – a black-comedy musical of sorts – will take place inside the institution with the villain meeting Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
hotnewhiphop.com
Original "Karate Kid" Franchise To Return In Summer 2024 With New Movie
Back in 2010, Jaden Smith brought The Karate Kid back to life in a popular reboot film, but according to Sony Pictures, it's time for another – this one marking the "return of the original Karate Kid franchise," as per Variety. The news arrived over the weekend, on Friday (September 16), and included a far-off release date for the upcoming project, which is scheduled to premiere on June 7th, 2024.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
ComicBook
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
ComicBook
Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)
A new week has officially begun, and that means new titles are making their way to Netflix. The streaming service often packs its weeks with new content and this week is no different. On Monday, Netflix kicked things off by releasing the third season of popular family series Go Dog Go, and that's just the beginning of the streamer's plans over the next seven days.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty: Is Space Beth Headed for a Villainous Team-Up With Rick Prime?
Rick and Morty Season 3 first introduced the storyline of Beth Smith cloning herself to live a dual life – one as a mother and wife and Earth, and another as a badass space fighter. However, in the last few seasons of the show, "Space Beth" has come back into the picture and managed to grow closer to the family she once wanted to get away from. Well, after the Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode "Bethic Twinstinct" there's an increasing hint that Space Beth could end up being a major adversary in the show – and possibly a crucial ally to Rick Prime.
ComicBook
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel
Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
