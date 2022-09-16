LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — Two former University of Kentucky Wildcats and Lexington natives, Jack Givens and James Lee, will be inducted into the 2022 Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF). Givens and Lee played alongside each other during their time in the men’s basketball program and helped to lead their team to victory in more ways than one.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO