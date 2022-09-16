Read full article on original website
'UK at the Half': UK students, staff rally around Eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — For this "UK at the Half," members of the University of Kentucky community discuss how they stepped up when they recognized the need to help their fellow Kentuckians who were victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods. "UK at the Half" airs during...
UK recognized as a Military Friendly School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — For Harry Smith, Lexington native and mechanical engineering and mathematics major, it all started in 2015 with free printing services. “Coming out of the service I initially tried to avoid interacting with the veteran scene, but when I heard of the free printing opportunities, I was intrigued by the Veterans Resource Center (VRC),” Smith said.
UK fall semester career fairs: On campus Sept. 27, 28 and 29
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022 ) — Next week, the University of Kentucky will offer students and recent alumni an opportunity to connect with more than 200 employers in the fall semester career fair series. The Engineering, Computer Science and STEM Career Fair is noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Chellgren Center announces 2022 Student Fellows; welcomes new director, endowed chair
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence is honored to announce the 2022 class of Chellgren Student Fellows and welcome the new director and endowed chair, Isabel C. Escobar, Ph.D. The Chellgren Center Student Fellows Program aligns with the university’s goal...
2023 Great Teacher Award nominations sought
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) — University of Kentucky students are invited to nominate an outstanding professor for the 62nd annual UK Alumni Association Great Teacher Award — the oldest, continuously given award for teachers at the university. Six professors are selected each year and recognized at a...
UK START Program Receives Golden Apple Award
In recognition of its strong commitment to student achievement, the University of Kentucky STEM Through Authentic Research and Training (START) program was honored with the Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) Golden Apple Award. The Golden Apple Award recognizes high-achieving programs and organizations that partner with FCPS to advance education and...
December 2022 Commencement student speaker application now open
Continuing with university tradition, the University of Kentucky December 2022 Commencement ceremonies will feature a student speaker to give a three- to five-minute address to the December Class of 2022. Applications for student speakers are now open and will close 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Interested students should apply here:...
UK Stormwater Program needs community support to protect streams, water quality
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Department of Environmental Quality Management has launched a new website as a resource and tool for the UK community and public to learn more about UK’s Stormwater Program. The website provides a wealth of information on how the...
Upgrade your parking: Student permit lottery is open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — University of Kentucky Transportation Services is taking proactive steps to utilize all student parking areas on campus as efficiently as possible. During the first few weeks of classes, parking utilization is closely monitored by staff, and adjustments are made to move interested students from the periphery (K) parking areas to more desirable areas with excess capacity.
UK, NSF-funded partners complete phase 1 to reimagine global cyberinfrastructure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) — The NSF-funded FABRIC project, launched with a $3 million grant in 2020, has completed Phase 1 in its work to establish a groundbreaking network testbed cyberinfrastructure to reimagine the way large amounts of data are generated, stored, analyzed and transmitted across the world.
Kentucky Wildcats to be inducted into the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — Two former University of Kentucky Wildcats and Lexington natives, Jack Givens and James Lee, will be inducted into the 2022 Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF). Givens and Lee played alongside each other during their time in the men’s basketball program and helped to lead their team to victory in more ways than one.
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
Simple tips to stay healthier as you age
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Kelly Parsons, a social worker at the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. September is Healthy Aging Month — a...
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report
Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
Mill Ridge Farm tells all about 57-year friendship with the Queen
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Many Kentuckians and people around the world are continuing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. One of the world’s longest serving monarchs was passionate about many things including horses. Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington got to share that passion with the Queen for 57 years. What...
Bluegrass Richmond: Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday)
Bluegrass Stockyards (Richmond, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday) The largest string sold on Friday at Bluegrass (Richmond) was 113 steers (944#) at $168.00. The second largest string was 80 heifers (632#) at $169.00. The average price paid on Friday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Richmond)...
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
