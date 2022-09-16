ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

UK recognized as a Military Friendly School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — For Harry Smith, Lexington native and mechanical engineering and mathematics major, it all started in 2015 with free printing services. “Coming out of the service I initially tried to avoid interacting with the veteran scene, but when I heard of the free printing opportunities, I was intrigued by the Veterans Resource Center (VRC),” Smith said.
uky.edu

UK fall semester career fairs: On campus Sept. 27, 28 and 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022 ) — Next week, the University of Kentucky will offer students and recent alumni an opportunity to connect with more than 200 employers in the fall semester career fair series. The Engineering, Computer Science and STEM Career Fair is noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
uky.edu

2023 Great Teacher Award nominations sought

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) — University of Kentucky students are invited to nominate an outstanding professor for the 62nd annual UK Alumni Association Great Teacher Award — the oldest, continuously given award for teachers at the university. Six professors are selected each year and recognized at a...
uky.edu

UK START Program Receives Golden Apple Award

In recognition of its strong commitment to student achievement, the University of Kentucky STEM Through Authentic Research and Training (START) program was honored with the Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) Golden Apple Award. The Golden Apple Award recognizes high-achieving programs and organizations that partner with FCPS to advance education and...
uky.edu

December 2022 Commencement student speaker application now open

Continuing with university tradition, the University of Kentucky December 2022 Commencement ceremonies will feature a student speaker to give a three- to five-minute address to the December Class of 2022. Applications for student speakers are now open and will close 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Interested students should apply here:...
uky.edu

Upgrade your parking: Student permit lottery is open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — University of Kentucky Transportation Services is taking proactive steps to utilize all student parking areas on campus as efficiently as possible. During the first few weeks of classes, parking utilization is closely monitored by staff, and adjustments are made to move interested students from the periphery (K) parking areas to more desirable areas with excess capacity.
uky.edu

Kentucky Wildcats to be inducted into the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2022) — Two former University of Kentucky Wildcats and Lexington natives, Jack Givens and James Lee, will be inducted into the 2022 Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF). Givens and Lee played alongside each other during their time in the men’s basketball program and helped to lead their team to victory in more ways than one.
uky.edu

Simple tips to stay healthier as you age

The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Kelly Parsons, a social worker at the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. September is Healthy Aging Month — a...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report

Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
spectrumnews1.com

Mill Ridge Farm tells all about 57-year friendship with the Queen

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Many Kentuckians and people around the world are continuing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. One of the world’s longest serving monarchs was passionate about many things including horses. Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington got to share that passion with the Queen for 57 years. What...
beef2live.com

Bluegrass Richmond: Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday)

Bluegrass Stockyards (Richmond, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday) The largest string sold on Friday at Bluegrass (Richmond) was 113 steers (944#) at $168.00. The second largest string was 80 heifers (632#) at $169.00. The average price paid on Friday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Richmond)...
WTVQ

Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
