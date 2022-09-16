Read full article on original website
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Admits Show's Popularity is "Straining"
House of the Dragon is now four episodes deep, and the Game of Thrones spin-off is a huge hit. The series has already been renewed for a second season, and its viewership continues to rise. However, instant fame can sometimes be tough on the actors involved with big shows. Milly Alcock, who plays the fan-favorite Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon, recently spoke with Nylon and admitted the show's success can be "straining." Of course, it's no secret that the show will soon be making a time jump and Alcock will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy, but it sounds like Alcock is ready to move on to her next project.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Director Says Thor: Ragnarok Served as Inspiration
While all Marvel projects typically have their fair share of jokes, there's no denying that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a bonafide comedy. Written by comedians and writers from some of the funniest programs on television, the Tatiana Maslany-led series is what most call a courtroom comedy, with jokes very much at the root of the series. To that end, She-Hulk director Anu Valia has said she looked to Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok for inspiration on crossing together superheroes and comedy.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Magik
Following the announcement that Marvel's Midnight Suns would officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC during the recent D23 Expo, the upcoming Marvel-branded video game has returned to promoting its various playable characters. Most recently, the video game from 2K and Firaxis Games spotlighted its new Marvel hero, the Hunter. There are still more to go, however, and the latest trailer specifically shows off Magik, the Queen of Limbo.
ComicBook
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
ComicBook
The Woman King Earns $19 Million in Opening Weekend at the Box Office
Viola Davis-led The Woman King will take the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend. Boosted by an A+ CinemaScore, The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, earned $6.8 million on Friday, including $1.7 million in preview day screenings. Its estimated first weekend total is now of $19 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Woman King holds a 94% positive Certified Fresh score and a critical consensus that reads, "All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules." The film's supporting cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.
ComicBook
Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)
A new week has officially begun, and that means new titles are making their way to Netflix. The streaming service often packs its weeks with new content and this week is no different. On Monday, Netflix kicked things off by releasing the third season of popular family series Go Dog Go, and that's just the beginning of the streamer's plans over the next seven days.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty: Is Space Beth Headed for a Villainous Team-Up With Rick Prime?
Rick and Morty Season 3 first introduced the storyline of Beth Smith cloning herself to live a dual life – one as a mother and wife and Earth, and another as a badass space fighter. However, in the last few seasons of the show, "Space Beth" has come back into the picture and managed to grow closer to the family she once wanted to get away from. Well, after the Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode "Bethic Twinstinct" there's an increasing hint that Space Beth could end up being a major adversary in the show – and possibly a crucial ally to Rick Prime.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
ComicBook
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Emily Carey Opens Up About Handing Off Alicent Role After the Time Jump
After the fifth episode of House of the Dragon came to an end on Sunday, the sneak peek at episode six confirmed the arrival of the time jump that has been talked about since the show began. House of the Dragon will leap a decade into the future for next week's episode, and that means a couple of characters will be played by different actors going forward. This includes two of the main characters: Rhaenrya Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Reveals Rick's Secret Gift to Jerry
Rick and Morty has been exploring the Smith Family in further depth with the episodes seen in Season 6 so far, but the newest episode of the series took things to a surprising new level with Rick and Jerry as it's revealed that Rick actually gave Jerry what he wanted the most (in secret). As Rick's connections with the rest of his family continues to evolve the longer he spends time with each of them, one of the most intriguing to follow has been how Rick has changed his perspective on Jerry the more he spends time with him.
The ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot’s Biggest Star Is ‘Quantum Leap’
There are some sci-fi stories that really lend themselves to soaking in a convoluted web of explanations and jargon. And then there are some that only need a basic elevator pitch and whatever pops up when you go to this website and type on random keys. A 2022 NBC reboot of “Quantum Leap” was never going to be in that first category. From an expectation-setting/self-preservation standpoint, Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) is in the machine and leaping into the past before Minute 5 of the pilot is over. The episode opens with a nod to Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett, the role...
ComicBook
WWE's Content Is On The Verge of Leaving Hulu
WWE's ongoing deal with Hulu is on the verge of ending, and all WWE content will reportedly be pulled from the streaming service on Sunday, Sept. 25, if a new deal is not reached. PWInsider reported on Sunday that the two sides are still negotiating, but noted the current deal is set to expire before the end of 2022. This would bring an end to a decade-long business deal between the two. The streaming service's library includes "Day Two" replay rights for Monday Night Raw and recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown as well as episodes of NXT, Main Event, NXT Level Up, Total Bellas, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.
WWE・
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Shares Disappointing News for Season 2 Release Date
The next chapter of the Star Wars universe arrives on Disney+ this week, with the debut of Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor will get a full backstory in the series, showing how he became the Rebel leader that fans met at the start of Rogue One. The story is planned to be told in 24 parts, over the course of two seasons consisting of 12 episodes each. The second season is definitely happening, but fans will unfortunately have to wait a while to see it.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie Announcement
Yesterday, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." This left some fans confused considering Netflix's Cobra Kai is currently thriving with many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). The series just debuted its fifth season, and Macchio recently teased the possibility of a "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe." However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, just confirmed that the new movie has nothing to do with Cobra Kai.
