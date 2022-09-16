Rick and Morty has been exploring the Smith Family in further depth with the episodes seen in Season 6 so far, but the newest episode of the series took things to a surprising new level with Rick and Jerry as it's revealed that Rick actually gave Jerry what he wanted the most (in secret). As Rick's connections with the rest of his family continues to evolve the longer he spends time with each of them, one of the most intriguing to follow has been how Rick has changed his perspective on Jerry the more he spends time with him.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO