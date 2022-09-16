ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: CCSD bus driver allowed unauthorized, armed man on bus

By Kristin Oh, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Update: A Carson City School District bus driver allowed an unauthorized armed man to board a bus full of elementary school students on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said that Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City, allegedly observed misbehavior on the bus and followed as it transported students to Bordewich Bray Elementary School, Furlong said.

Furlong said Baxter and the bus driver knew each other, and the bus driver allowed him on the bus.

Baxter has been released from police custody, Furlong said. He added that he does not know if he made bail, the conditions of his release or when the next court hearing is scheduled to take place.

Original: The Carson City School District did not immediately notify families after an unauthorized, armed man boarded a school bus.

Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City boarded a school bus with a holstered handgun at Bordewich Bray Elementary School on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Carson City Sheriff's Office. Baxter is not employed by the school district.

According to a press statement released by the school district on Friday, "Families of students on the bus were not immediately notified of the incident so as to not hinder the Carson City Sheriff’s Office’s ability to apprehend the persons of interest."

However, Carson City School Resource Officers and CCSO detectives were alerted of the incident the following day, according to CCSO's Facebook post.

The Facebook post states that detectives "quickly identified" Baxter and arrested him on suspicion of the following charges:

  • false imprisonment
  • threatening to cause bodily harm to a pupil
  • unlawful contact with a child

Bail has been set at $7,500, according to CCSO's Facebook post.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate this case, including how the man got on the bus.

District officials and school administrators are cooperating with local authorities, according to the press statement, but would not release further information on the driver.

"Employee disciplinary matters are confidential. However, district officials diligently follow up on any allegation involving an employee of the district, with student safety as a paramount priority. The district is committed taking all necessary steps to fully investigate allegations and to impose all appropriate employee discipline attendant to such allegations, if found to be true," CCSO wrote in the Facebook post.

Families that had children in the bus will be contacted by CCSO.

Kristin Oh is a public safety reporter for the Reno Gazette Journal.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Update: CCSD bus driver allowed unauthorized, armed man on bus

